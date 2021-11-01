Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.0% to Surpass $6 Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 6054.9 million in 2021. Historically, the gift card market in Russia has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2016-2020.

Gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.

Gift card industry in Russia has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Russia remains strong. The gift card industry in Russia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 5357.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 9199.8 million by 2025.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Russia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card (e-gift card), and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales / partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales / partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Russia .

. Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Russia

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Russia

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Russia

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Russia

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Russia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Russia

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Russia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Auchan Group SA

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2016-2025) for gift cards and incentive cards in Russia .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Russia : Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers. Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Russia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2016-2025

1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



2 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

2.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2016-2025

2.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



3 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2016-2025

3.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



4 Russia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

4.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

4.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2016-2025

4.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2016-2025

4.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

4.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

4.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



5 Russia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

5.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2016-2025

5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

5.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

5.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

5.7 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

5.8 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

5.9 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

5.10 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis



6 Russia Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type

6.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by City Type

6.2 Tier 1 Cities Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

6.3 Tier 2 Cities Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

6.4 Tier 3 Cities Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



7 Russia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type



8 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

8.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

8.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

8.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

8.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



9 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016-2025

9.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

9.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

9.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute



10 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

10.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2016-2025

10.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2016-2025

10.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2016-2025

10.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2016-2025



11 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

11.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

11.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

11.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

11.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



12 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016-2025

12.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

12.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

12.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute



13 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2016-2025

13.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2016-2025

13.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive , 2016-2025

13.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2016-2025



14 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

14.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

14.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

14.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



15 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

15.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

15.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

15.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute



16 Russia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

16.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2016-2025

16.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2016-2025

16.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2016-2025

16.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2016-2025



17 Russia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

17.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2016-2025

17.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

17.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector

17.4 Ecommerce & Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.5 Restaurants & Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.6 Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.7 Entertainment & Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.8 Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.9 Health & Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

17.10 Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



18 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2016-2025

18.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Retail Consumer - Ecommerce & Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.4 Retail Consumer - Restaurants & Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.5 Retail Consumer - Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.6 Retail Consumer - Entertainment & Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.7 Retail Consumer - Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.8 Retail Consumer - Health & Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

18.9 Retail Consumer - Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



19 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2016-2025

19.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

19.3 Corporate Consumer - Ecommerce & Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.4 Corporate Consumer - Restaurants & Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.5 Corporate Consumer - Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.6 Corporate Consumer - Entertainment & Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.7 Corporate Consumer - Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.8 Corporate Consumer - Health & Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

19.9 Corporate Consumer - Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



20 Russia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Companies Mentioned

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Auchan Group SA

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

