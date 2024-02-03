Russian Girl Visits First-tier Celebrity in Shaanxi Province

Russian Girl Visits First-tier Celebrity in Shaanxi Province
As China's national treasure, the giant panda, loved by people around the world, represents peace and friendship. The world's only captive brown giant panda, nicknamed "Qi Zai," is the most valuable. He's now living in Zhouzhi County, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province, and attracting numerous tourists to visit every day, making him the first-tier celebrity in Shaanxi Province. As a panda fan, a Russian girl called Xie Yishu, invited by a fan Wang Tieyou, or Saddam, decides to go to Zhouzhi County and visit Qi Zai. What kind of adventure would they have here?

 

SOURCE CRI Online

