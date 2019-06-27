Russian Vase by Unknown Manufacturer Commands $141,450 at Morphy Auctions, 157 Times High Estimate

DENVER, Pa., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Keats wrote, "A thing of beauty is a joy forever – its loveliness increases," he unwittingly created a tagline for Morphy Auctions' $3.3 million Fine & Decorative Arts sale held June 18-19. The breathtaking array of European and American antiques, glass and ceramics dazzled an international contingent of bidders who drove prices on many items to unexpected if not astounding levels.

Tiffany Studios Dragonfly table lamp with seven dragonflies encircling body of shade, Tiffany marks on tag inside shade and stamped under base. Sold for $113,175 against an estimate of $75,000-$90,000. Morphy Auctions image Russian pottery vase with metal overlay depicting warriors on horseback, 7½ in., multiple impressed marks, dated 1903. Sold for $141,450 against an estimate of $600-$900. Morphy Auctions image

The fresh-to-market 2,500-lot selection included a dark horse that would shock even the experts as it raced to the top of prices realized. The sale's big winner, a Russian pottery vase dated "1903" and bearing multiple impressed marks, had the unmistakable look of expert craftsmanship. Its elaborately designed metal overlay depicting helmeted warriors on horseback was tastefully set with jeweled cabochons and further embellished with a medley of notched, engraved and repousse adornments. The 7½-inch vessel, which was cataloged with a $600-$900 estimate, was off to the races from the very first bid and didn't end its breathtaking run until 66 bids later when it hit $141,450 – 157 times its high estimate. Its new owner, who bid via the Internet, wishes to remain anonymous.

The competition for high-end European design continued unabated with the introduction of a spectacular array of antique lamps and glass. Leading the group was a rare and important 18-inch-tall Galle mold-blown Rhododendron lamp similar to an example shown in the reference book Galle Lamps. It handily surpassed expectations at $98,400.

The Tiffany name worked its magic in the auction room repeatedly and across several categories. A 10 7/8-inch Tiffany glass paperweight vase in an overall swirl pattern incorporating shades of red, maroon, lilac, orange, green and brown was signed on its base and identified as a "Favrile Exhibition Piece." Estimated at $6,000-$8,000, it climbed to $43,050. Similarly estimated, a 7½-inch Tiffany paperweight vase designed in an upright egg shape with a marbled motif was bid to $36,900.

Prized Tiffany lamps included a superb Dragonfly with heavily rippled glass and gleaming cabochon jewels. It came to auction with a $75,000-$90,000 estimate and went out the door at $113,775. A profusely decorated 20-inch Tiffany Poppy lamp settled within its estimate range at $67,200, while a Poinsettia lamp with a shade encircled by a wide band of the familiar Christmas flowers finished well above estimate at $37,200.

In the jewelry section, it was once again the Tiffany brand that dominated. A magnificent Tiffany & Co., platinum ring featuring a 13-carat Mandarin garnet surrounded by four oval-cut and six straight baguette-cut diamonds weighed in at a hefty 12.1 grams. Presented in its original Tiffany velvet box, it sold for $23,370. A Russian silver jewelry box by Ovchinnikov earned $24,600 against an estimate of $1,000-$1,500.

A 17th-century Dutch painting titled Diogenes In Search Of An Honest Man previously had been held in several distinguished private collections and was exhibited at both the Denver Art Museum and San Diego Fine Arts Gallery. The artwork sold in 1987 at Sotheby's, whose auction catalog suggested the artist might have been Werner van den Valckert, Nicolaes Claes Moyaert or Johannes Woutersz. It was also stated that the painting has a companion piece in the Glasgow College (Scotland) collection titled Laomedon, King of Troy with Neptune and Apollo. Intriguing to bidders on both sides of the Atlantic, it swept past its $10,000-$15,000 estimate to sell at Morphy's for $61,500.

