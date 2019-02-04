Rutgers forges ties with the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy

The credential will allow graduates of the Master of Accountancy in Governmental Accounting to work in other areas of the world in public finance positions. Under the terms of the agreement, the first CIPFA session will be open to students in September, 2019.

Rutgers students and alumni will have access to the full range of CIPFA member services, including webcasts and training videos, access to special events, and international networking opportunities. Once they are a CPFA, CIPFA will support graduates in their on-going professional development throughout their career in public finance.

The agreement was signed at Rutgers Business School on Feb. 27 during a ceremony attended by Dean Lei Lei, Executive Dean Vice Yaw Mensah, Rob Whiteman, CEO of CIPFA, and Professor Irfan Bora, director of the Master of Accountancy in Governmental Accounting Program.

"CIPFA is delighted to be entering into a partnership with Rutgers University that will allow us to share our expertise and explore common goals to the benefit, not only of the students, but the public sector globally, which can only gain through greater cooperation among government accountants," Whiteman said.

"This memorandum of understanding will enable the development and retention of top talent for government accounting," Whiteman said. "CIPFA is proud to support the next generation of public finance accountants who will be the driving force for sound public financial management around the globe."

Rutgers Business School Professor Irfan Bora, director of the master of governmental accounting, also praised the agreement.

"It's our pleasure to collaborate with CIPFA so we can attain our mutual goal and serve the public interest," Bora said. "This memorandum of understanding will help strengthen our graduates accounting careers globally, providing them with tools, training and membership."

"CIPFA's expertise and ongoing commitment to working with partners internationally will put Rutgers University at the forefront of public financial management best practice," he said.

The "CIPFA pathway" opens in September 2019, and CIPFA is now taking expressions of interest from those who have already completed or are about to complete the Rutgers Master of Accountancy in Governmental Accounting Program. Learn more: www.business.rutgers.edu/governmental-accounting/cpfa-global-designation

Rutgers graduates will be required to complete two e-learning modules and a case study before taking an examination to qualify with CIPFA. All the pathway elements are delivered online through CIPFA's own platform, making it accessible to individuals wherever they may be located.

About CIPFA

CIPFA, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, is the professional body for people in public finance. CIPFA shows the way in public finance globally, standing up for sound public financial management and good governance around the world as the leading commentator on managing and accounting for public money.

About Rutgers Business School

Rutgers Business School-Newark and New Brunswick is an integral part of one of the nation's oldest, largest, and most distinguished institutions of higher learning: Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – founded in 1766. Rutgers Business School has been accredited since 1941 by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business – a distinction that represents the hallmark of excellence in management education. Today, Rutgers Business School is educating more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students at two main campuses in New Jersey as well as satellite locations in New Jersey, China, and Singapore.

