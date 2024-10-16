Ruth Chepngetich Smashes the World Record at the 46th Running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

In her signature style of racing, Chepngetich set a blistering pace from the beginning. Only Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede, who hinted at a world record attempt, tried to stay with Chepngetich, a move that saw her run the second half of the race eight minutes slower than the first half. Chepngetich's half marathon split, 1:04:16, is the fifth fastest half marathon time in history and the fastest ever run on U.S. soil. The second half of the race emerged as a duel between Chepngetich and the clock. With a 4:45 25th mile, Chepngetich strode to victory, running nearly two minutes faster than Tigst Assefa's world record (2:11:53). Chepngetich, who is self-coached, now owns the first, fourth and fifth fastest times ever run in Chicago.

Following the race, Chepngetich declared that breaking the world record was "my plan."

"I was not worried [about the pace]. I was feeling good. I decided we will go with that pace," said Chepngetich. "My plan was 2:09 or 2:10. The world record is not easy. You need focus and determination."

Chepngetich's world record is the seventh set in Chicago, making the Bank of America Chicago Marathon home to both the men's and women's current world records.

"Ruth has put herself on world record pace in previous events," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "She knows what it feels like, and she is not unfamiliar with that. Today is an example of her fearless running style. I felt she would get the record - it was a matter of how, not when."

More than seven and a half minutes after Chepngetich broke the world record, Kebede finished second in 2:17:32 while Irine Cheptai (KEN) finished third in 2:17:51. Susanna Sullivan (USA) was the first American woman across the line, finishing seventh in 2:21:56. Her time makes her the fifth fastest American woman to ever run the Chicago Marathon and the 10th fastest woman in American history.

Unlike the women's race, the men's race quickly formed into a tight pack of 10 athletes that dwindled to seven by 30K, but not for long. Between 30K and 35K, John Korir (KEN) hit the gas pedal, running a pair of 4:25 and 4:22 miles to leave his competition fighting for the last two spots on the podium. Korir captured the victory in Chicago in 2:02:44, making him the sixth fastest man in history.

"I knew I was in 2:02 shape," said Korir. "I knew I wanted to close the season with my PB (personal best), and I did. My training was good and when I was training, my coach told me, 'You can run 2:02.' I believed him."

Mohamed Esa (ETH) put some distance between himself and Amos Kipruto (KEN) over the final meters of the race, finishing second overall in 2:04:39. Kipruto finished third in 2:04:50. CJ Albertson was the first American to finish in 2:08:17. Albertson took more than 90 seconds off his personal best to finish seventh overall.

The women's wheelchair race turned into a time-trial effort for Paralympic gold medalist Catherine Debrunner after American Susannah Scaroni endured a flat tire that caused her to drop out of the race. Debrunner flew to the finish solo in 1:36:12, breaking the course record she set last year. Manuela Schär finished second in 1:39:03 and nine-time Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion, Tatyana McFadden, finished third in 1:41:59.

"I was super excited to come back here to Chicago," said Debrunner at the finish line. "I really like the marathon here. It was just really unfortunate that Susannah got a flat tire really early . . . there was a lot of wind and of course, it's always tough when you do all yourself. And I struggled quite often, so I was really happy when I was in the finish."

Unlike the women's race, the men's race came down to a sprint finish between Paralympic gold medalist Hug and three-time Chicago winner, Daniel Romanchuk. Hug, known as the "silver bullet," used the slight uphill on Roosevelt Road to gain an advantage over Romanchuk. Prior to the race, Hug said that he was feeling tired after winning the Paralympic Marathon and the Berlin Marathon, but he saved enough energy to become a five-time champion in Chicago. Hug finished first in 1:25:54. Romanchuk was second in 1:25:58 and Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) was third in 1:26:05. Today marked the first time in Chicago Marathon history that three men broke 1:27 in the same race.

"I'm very, very happy, very satisfied," said Hug at the finish. "It was a beautiful day for the marathon today with good conditions, great atmosphere . . . it was a tactical race. I attacked countless times and then we had a finish sprint and luckily I won."

David Eik (USA) was the first non-binary participant to cross the finish line in 2:34:01.

More than 50,000[1] runners finished the 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the most in race history.

The 47th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on October 12, 2025.

The four-week application period for the marathon will open on Tuesday, October 22.

Abbott Chicago 5K

The eighth running of the Abbott Chicago 5K took place on Saturday, October 12. The Abbott Chicago 5K offers runners a unique opportunity to take over the streets of downtown Chicago. Yandelish Rodriguez Fontanet (PR) broke the tape first in a swift 15:18. Juan Luis Barrios (MEX) finished second in 15:27, and Oscar Caltenco Abriz (MEX) finished third in 15:43. Emma Coburn (USA) blazed to the finish, winning in 16:09. Hannah Borenstein (USA) finished second in 18:16 and Noelle Montcalm (CAN) finished third in 18:29. More than 9,200 runners crossed the finish line on Wacker Street.

