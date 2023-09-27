Ruth Lane Joins Sterling as Head of Investor Relations

News provided by

Sterling Investment Partners

27 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a Westport, Connecticut-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, is pleased to announce that Ruth Lane has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations.  Ms. Lane will be responsible for Sterling's investor relations activities and managing the firm's fundraising strategy globally.

"We are very pleased to bring Ruth on board.  Her extensive expertise and deep network of relationships will help Sterling strengthen our investor partnerships and enable us to strategically position ourselves for continued growth" said Charles Santoro, Managing Partner and co-Founder.  James Soldano, Partner, said "Ruth will play a critical role within our organization as we continue to scale and develop our firm.  We are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team."

Prior to Sterling, Ms. Lane was Head of Investor Relations at ATL Partners, and held similar leadership positions at MidOcean Partners and CIFC Asset Management.  Ms. Lane was also previously with Mount Kellett Capital Management and Credit Suisse.  She holds a B.A. from Princeton University. 

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm investing in and building middle-market companies for over 32 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $28 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners

Also from this source

Sterling Investment Partners Announces Planned Sale of Anser Advisory to Accenture and Spinoff of Markon, Anser's Federal Consulting Business

Sterling Investment Partners Announces Appointment of New CEO for Combined Company of Xylem Tree Experts and Kendall Vegetation Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.