Ruth LaToison Ifill Is Appointed President & CEO for Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers

The appointment of LaToison Ifill comes after a comprehensive and national executive search that engaged members, community leaders, and national sector partners to gain varied perspectives.

"Ruth has worked diligently to advance our mission, raise visibility, expand collaborative partnerships, and champion new ideas," said Tracye Funn of Washington Gas and WRAG Board Chair. "We are extremely grateful for her leadership, passion, and commitment as she assumes this permanent post. We look forward to supporting her to ensure both her success and that of the WRAG organization."

Ruth began her professional career at MCIP, now the Columbia Heights Educational Campus, which provides educational and wraparound supports to undocumented students and their families. Ruth previously led the DEI and racial equity portfolio at the Council on Foundations as Vice President of Culture, Talent and Equity. Before joining the Council on Foundations, Ruth led multi-million-dollar national workforce development programs at Goodwill Industries International.

Ruth brings an entrepreneurial spirit to WRAG, as she founded a thriving consulting firm in DC's Ward 7 that promotes economic empowerment and racial equity through community-based partnerships and organizational development.

Since June 2020, Ruth has effectively and compassionately shepherded WRAG during a global pandemic and racial unrest in our region and across the nation. In nine months, she worked to upgrade finance and operational systems, develop meaningful partnerships, enhance current programs, and reinvigorated WRAG's strategic plan which incorporates racial equity, movement building, and regional recovery and collaboration.

"Even as we have struggled through some of the most challenging times in our lives, we have accomplished so much together." LaToison Ifill shared, "As a region, we have shown up for each other, adjusted our perspectives, and fought for our most marginalized communities. WRAG will continue to center effective place-based strategies that seed systemic change for our under-resourced families and neighborhoods. With an eye toward mutual accountability and support from our members, we can achieve a more equitable National Capital region."

About the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers

Founded in 1992, the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers is a nonprofit membership association comprised of over 100 of the Greater Washington, DC, region's leading foundations and corporate giving programs. Dedicated to improving the health and vitality of the region and all who live here, WRAG provides a robust arena for grantmakers to collectively learn, problem-solve, and develop cross-sector solutions to achieve greater community impact.

WEBSITE | www.WashingtonGrantmakers.org

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

LINK TO WRAG LOGO | Color Blue

LINK TO WRAG LOGO | Color White

SOURCE Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers

Related Links

http://www.WashingtonGrantmakers.org

