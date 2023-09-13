RV Renters in Arizona Have Booked 250,000 Nights Under the Desert Stars

Latest RVshare data reveals Phoenix is a top 3 destination for RV travel

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, has tapped into recent insights that reveal Phoenix as the number 3 preferred destination for RV travelers across the nation. With diverse and breathtaking landscapes found across the state of Arizona, adventure seekers have no shortage of remarkable sights to see and experience. RV travelers, both local and out-of-state, have flocked to Arizona to see top destinations such as the Grand Canyon, Phoenix Raceway, Sedona, Flagstaff and more. On average, an RV Rental in the Phoenix area costs about $1,100 for a five-night trip, which includes transportation and accommodations. Travelers who are new to the RV travel experience, and wary of physically driving the unit, can even opt for RV delivery to a destination of their choice.

As appealing as Phoenix and the overall state of Arizona is for renters, it's also a profitable location for RVshare owners who provide the units to travelers. With the state being such a popular travel destination, many locals have enjoyed the benefits of having their own RV, whether it be for personal travel or to help earn a healthy income through renting. There are over 1,000 owners in the Phoenix area, and RVshare insights reveal that the top performing RV owner in Arizona has earned over $1 million since joining the platform, while the top 100 performing owners have also earned nearly $100,000 each.

Among the various types of RV rentals available in the Phoenix market, travel trailers reign supreme. With nearly 1,000 RV rental options within the Phoenix area alone, RV travelers have a wide array of choices to match their preferences and needs. Whether travelers seek to rent an RV in Sedona, AZ for a serene exploration of the captivating red rock formations, or are in pursuit of adventure with an RV rental near the Grand Canyon National Park , or have a need for speed and are looking for an RV rental near the Phoenix International Raceway , the choices are abundant. Additional Arizona RV destinations that have consistently ranked as top choices for RVshare renters include places like Flagstaff , Scottsdale , Florence , Glendale , Chandler , Tempe , and Mesa .

"With its long list of attractions and appealing climate most of the year, Phoenix is one of the most sought-out destinations for RV travelers," said RVshare's Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "The city neighbors an endless array of sights to see, including National Parks like the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Petrified Forest. With its wide variety of wildlife and different landscapes, travelers can sightsee right near the city, or make a day trip to neighboring cities like Flagstaff or Sedona."

For those looking to plan an RV trip to Phoenix, RVshare recommends checking out the Top Destinations Phoenix Guide and Unveiling Phoenix's Best-Kept Secrets: A Guide for RV Travelers . For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog, rvshare.com/blog . For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

SOURCE RVshare