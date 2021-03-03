RVDA Endorses Better Vantage Point, LLC Program to Help Dealers Manage Risk

The Better Vantage Point consultant services available include auditing trade practices, assistance in resolving consumer and business disputes, regulatory agency notice response, and employee human resources practices -- including the development employee handbooks and department operations guides. The service can also include department audits and Zoom training for employees.

"The Safeguard Your Dealership program gives RVDA members access to an experienced risk management consultant who can take problems off the dealer's desk and work to get them resolved," said RVDA President Phil Ingrassia. "The program can also help dealers avoid problems before they occur and wind up in costly litigation."

"We can fill in gaps for dealers who may not have this type of expertise on staff," said Better Vantage Point's Tom Kline (https://linkedin.com/in/tompkline), "I look forward to working with RV dealers to help prevent and resolve issues so they can focus their valuable time more productively on core dealership operations."

Better Vantage Point services are priced and available either on-demand or by retainer. Better Vantage Point offers RVDA members a complimentary one-hour analysis of dealership areas of concern.

RVDA-endorsed products and services help dealers manage their businesses better by providing access to reliable products and services. The RVDA Board of Directors approved the endorsement upon the recommendation of the RV Assistance Corporation (RVAC).

About Better Vantage Point

The Safeguard Your Dealership Program from Better Vantage Point is led by Tom Kline, a former 30-year automobile dealer, who is experienced in all areas of dealer compliance and operations. Better Vantage Point offers a complimentary one-hour Zoom Work Session to address dealership areas of concern.

Tom Kline has worked with both publicly-held and private dealerships. Kline is currently being published in five (5) industry periodicals.

About the RV Assistance Corporation

RVAC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RVDA that develops member benefit programs for the association. RVDA is the national association representing RV retailers. The association's members include RV dealers, RV rental operators, and RV aftermarket sales and service locations.

