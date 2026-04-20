RVezy Wins 2025 Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

RV rental marketplace beats 2,100+ global organizations to claim travel's most prestigious customer service honor, bringing award-winning care to California's booming RV rental market

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RVezy, the fastest-growing peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace in California, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2025 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in Leisure & Tourism. The recognition places RVezy among the world's most customer-centric organizations, evaluated across more than 2,100 companies in 45 countries by a panel of 170+ independent international industry experts.

RVezy.com, California's fastest growing RV rental marketplace (CNW Group/RVezy.com)

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are widely regarded as the world's top honors for customer experience. This year's program received entries from organizations across six continents, making RVezy's win in the Travel category a globally competitive achievement.

"This award belongs entirely to our team," said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "From the moment we founded this company, we made a decision that turned out to be rare in our industry, we decided that customer service would not be a cost center. It would be our competitive advantage. Every person at RVezy is an RV enthusiast. When a family needs us at 9pm, we are there. That is the standard we hold ourselves to every single day, and this recognition tells us we are getting it right."

Built Different From Day One

Unlike others in the travel industry who outsource support or rely on automated systems, RVezy's customer service infrastructure is entirely in-house and built around a simple promise: a real person picks up in under five minutes, every time, even at the peak of summer.

RVezy's support capabilities include:

North American-based agents available by phone, live chat, and email

available by phone, live chat, and email Under 5-minute wait times maintained through peak season

maintained through peak season Support in 10+ languages including English, Spanish, and French

including English, Spanish, and French 90%+ customer satisfaction rating sustained across all seasons

sustained across all seasons In-house insurance claims team with up to $2 million in liability coverage and priority relationships with hundreds of repair shops across North America

with up to $2 million in liability coverage and priority relationships with hundreds of repair shops across North America A dedicated Host Experience Team providing one-on-one support and dedicated account representatives for RV owners

providing one-on-one support and dedicated account representatives for RV owners The industry's most comprehensive roadside and trip interruption program covering towing, lockouts, battery boosts, mobile mechanics, septic unblocking, hotel accommodation arrangements, and meal coverage

That final point, trip interruption, sets RVezy apart from other RV rental platforms. While industry-standard roadside programs cover basic mechanical assistance, RVezy's program goes further. When an adventure takes an unexpected turn, RVezy is there to ensure guests have a comfortable place to stay and a meal covered, because a great trip is not defined by whether everything goes perfectly, but by knowing someone has your back when it doesn't.

"We know who our customers are," said McNaught. "They are families who have saved for this trip. They have promised their kids an adventure. When they need us, we show up. That is what we built this program to do."

The Easiest RV Rental Experience in the Industry

The Stevie Award win arrives as RVezy enters its most significant California season to date. For California RV owners, RVezy offers a payout guarantee unique in North America: if a prior rental claim prevents an owner from fulfilling a future booking, RVezy guarantees their payout, a commitment no other platform in the market makes.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations in 45 nations were evaluated in this year's competition. Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven judging committees.

For more information about the Stevie Awards, visit www.StevieAwards.com.

About RVezy

RVezy is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace operating across Canada and the United States. Founded in 2016 by RV enthusiasts, RVezy connects RV owners with travelers seeking authentic, flexible road trip experiences. With the industry's only double-sided host and guest app, award-winning customer service, and the most comprehensive roadside and trip interruption program in the market, RVezy is redefining what it means to rent, and own, an RV. Learn more at www.RVezy.com.

SOURCE RVezy.com