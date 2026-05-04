RVezy is Rewriting the Rules of RV Travel Protection, and the Rest of the Industry is Being Left Behind

While competitors offer a tow truck and a phone number, RVezy's comprehensive trip interruption program is setting a new standard for what peer-to-peer RV rental actually owes its travellers, just in time for America's most significant road trip summer in a generation

CALIFORNIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The peer-to-peer RV rental industry has operated for over a decade on a simple assumption: roadside assistance means a tow truck. RVezy is proving that assumption wrong.

Today, RVezy, winner of the 2025 Stevie Award for Best Customer Service in the Travel Industry, formally introduces its industry leading roadside and trip interruption program to the California market, a program that goes further than anything currently offered by any competitor in the North American RV rental space.

The timing is not coincidental. America's 250th anniversary has sent families to the open road in record numbers to Highway 1, Yosemite, to Joshua Tree, many of them renting an RV for the very first time. For this new generation of road trippers, the question that sits quietly at the back of every trip decision is the same: what happens if something goes wrong out there? RVezy has built the most comprehensive answer to that question in the industry.

While standard roadside programs across the industry cover towing, lockouts, and battery boots, RVezy's program extends to mobile mechanics, septic unblocking, emergency hotel accommodation arrangements, and meal coverage. Every element is handled in house, no third-party contractors, no handoffs, no uncertainty about who is responsible for the outcome.

"The rest of the industry decided that roadside assistance meant solving the mechanical problem" said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "We decided it meant solving the trip problem. Those are two very different commitments. And in the summer that America turns 250, with more families on the road that ever before, that difference matters more than it ever has."

The distinction matters most for the families who have come to define the modern RV rental market, suburban parents who have saved for a summer road trip and are counting on someone to be in their corner if something unexpected happens. For these customers, the difference between a tow truck and a team that arranges accommodation and covers meals is not a feature comparison. It is the difference between a trip that continues and a vacation that falls apart.

RVezy's program represents a structural departure from how the industry has historically approached guest protection. Where competitors have outsourced roadside programs to third party providers, creating distance between the platform and the outcome, RVezy's in-house team is directly accountable to the same service standards that earned the company its Stevie Award recognition. The in-house claims team also manages up to $2 million in liability coverage per rental, backed by a priority relationship with hundreds of repair shops across California and North America.

The program launches as California enters what industry observers are calling its most significant RV rental season, with America's 250th anniversary driving a surge in first-time renters who are increasingly using customer care infrastructure as a primary decision criterion.

"First-time renters are not choosing platforms based on inventory." Said McNaught. "They are choosing based on trust. And the question they are asking is simple: if something goes wrong, who is actually going to show up for me? We built this program to be the only honest answer to that question, and this summer that answer matters most."

About RVezy

RVezy is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace operating across Canada and the United States. Founded in 2016 by RV enthusiasts, RVezy connects RV owners with travelers seeking authentic, flexible road trip experiences. RVezy has hosted more than 100,000 RVs for rent, located all across the United States. With the industry's only double-sided host and guest app, award-winning customer service, and the most comprehensive roadside and trip interruption program in the market, RVezy is redefining what it means to rent, and own, an RV. Learn more at www.RVezy.com.

SOURCE RVezy.com