PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, found that interest in RVing continues to grow as 46.8% of campers consider it their primary form of camping. The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma found a year-over-year increase of 10% in the number of campers who prefer RVing.

RVing Up 10% In One Year as 1 in 5 Campers Try RV Camping for the First Time

"RVing was already the most popular form of camping, and it extended its lead in 2023," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "If you've ever gone dispersed camping in an RV, you know the combination of flexibility, freedom and comfort in a remote natural setting just can't be beat."

In addition to being the favorite primary camping type, RVing was also the most popular type of camping to try for the first time, with more than 18 million campers — a staggering 21.8% of all campers — trying RV and/or trailer camping for the first time in 2023. Tent camping was the second-most popular primary camping type, favored by 31.4% of respondents.

"When my wife and I first started camping we didn't have much money, so we bought a popup that we should've left at the dealer," says The Dyrt camper Paul F. "Now we have a Class A that we use to travel and spend time with our 10 grandchildren. It's a great home on wheels, and it's also the gateway to exploring our great outdoors."

Campers who list RV as their primary camping type camped an average of 54 nights in 2023, nearly 30% more than the average camper. Property owners are responding in kind, as 26.2% of those who hosted campers in 2023 added or expanded RV sites at their property –– the most of any camping type amid widespread camping property expansion .

RV campers are 30% more likely to be retirees and 20.8% more likely to camp with pets. RV camping was also popular among adults who take children camping. Adults who camped with kids in 2023 were 20% more likely to list RV as their primary camping type.

The Dyrt PRO includes multiple features to facilitate RVing such as maps of 19,000 overnight parking, dump station and water station locations, the largest U.S. database in existence for these crucial RV facilities.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt