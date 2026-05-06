RVL Pharmaceuticals Announces Q1 Results, Accelerating Growth Through Consumer Demand Engine and Omnichannel Platform

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its affiliates (together, "RVL") announced strong first-quarter performance, with total revenue up double-digit year-over-year, led by Upneeq®. Results reflect accelerating consumer demand and continued momentum across RVL's growth platform.

Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, is a category-defining asset at the center of RVL's vertically integrated omnichannel platform. The model combines direct-to-consumer telecommerce with healthcare provider channels to drive demand creation and streamline patient and prescriber engagement.

"RVL is demonstrating that a patient-driven, professionally powered model can unlock a new category," said Lori Deo, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Q1 performance reflects not only strong demand but improving efficiency across the funnel. We are building a platform that is both scalable and transferable, positioned to drive sustained growth and meaningful value creation."

Strong Commercial Momentum

Upneeq®, the first and only FDA-approved prescription eye drop for acquired blepharoptosis (low-lying eyelids), continues to gain traction across both consumer and healthcare provider channels.

Key drivers of performance include:

Consumer Activation: Scaled investment in digital and performance marketing driving increased awareness, high-quality traffic, and new patient starts

Scaled investment in digital and performance marketing driving increased awareness, high-quality traffic, and new patient starts Telecommerce Expansion: Accelerated growth of Upneeq.com which provides access to a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform, improving the patient journey from awareness to prescription fulfillment

Accelerated growth of Upneeq.com which provides access to a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform, improving the patient journey from awareness to prescription fulfillment Omnichannel Integration: Integrated consumer and HCP engagement driving incremental demand and improved outcomes

Integrated consumer and HCP engagement driving incremental demand and improved outcomes Subscription and Retention: Ongoing enhancements to subscription and CRM programs are supporting increased lifetime value and patient continuity

"RVL's growth is powered by a demand engine that is driving more effective patient acquisition and deeper, more sustained engagement," said Amy Shah, Chief Growth Officer. "The momentum we're experiencing reflects a powerful convergence of clinical innovation and consumer beauty. The strength of the response underscores the size of the opportunity ahead, as we continue to expand the category through innovation, partnerships, and new growth opportunities."

Upneeq® represents a category-defining asset at the intersection of aesthetics and eye care, with an estimated $2.5 billion total addressable market and significant headroom for continued penetration.

About Upneeq®

Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is a prescription eyedrop used to treat acquired blepharoptosis (low-lying lids) in adults.

Warnings and Precautions: Low-lying lids may be related to conditions such as stroke and/or brain aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, loss of the ability to move eye muscles, eye infection and eye tumors. Tell your doctor if you have any of these conditions.

UPNEEQ is a type of medication that may affect your blood pressure. If you have heart disease, uncontrolled high or low blood pressure, or feel faint at rest or when quickly standing up, you should call your doctor if your symptoms get worse.

Patients with reduced blood flow to the brain or heart, or patients who experience eye or mouth dryness due to an immune system disorder (Sjögren's syndrome), should use care when taking UPNEEQ. Call your doctor immediately if you feel your symptoms may be getting worse.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of eye pressure due to fluid buildup (angle-closure glaucoma) in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Call your doctor immediately if you feel increased pressure in your eye after using UPNEEQ.

Do not let the tip of the UPNEEQ vial touch your eye or any other surface. This can help prevent eye injury or contamination. Each UPNEEQ vial is for one-time use and should be discarded after being used.

Adverse Reactions

In clinical trials, the most common adverse reactions with UPNEEQ (occurring in 1–5% of patients) were eye inflammation, eye redness, dry eye, blurred vision, eye pain at time of use, eye irritation, and headache.

This is a summary of the most important safety information for UPNEEQ. For more in-depth safety information, please review the full Prescribing Information for UPNEEQ.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates a digitally enabled, vertically unified commercial platform that integrates brand, data and fulfillment meeting consumers and healthcare providers where they are.

Its lead product, Upneeq®, a once-daily prescription eyedrop, provides a non-surgical eyelift for adults with acquired ptosis. Upneeq® activates a muscle in the eyelids, lifting the lid for a more open and awake look. One drop daily to each affected eye works in minutes and can last up to 8 hours.

For more information, please visit www.rvlpharma.com.

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SOURCE RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc