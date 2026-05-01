Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex Brings Eye Expertise to Skincare Innovation

The makers of Upneeq®, launch a new skincare option for under eyes.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals, the company behind Upneeq®, is expanding its presence into skincare with the launch of Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex, an expertly formulated under-eye treatment that brightens, firms, and smooths skin. This latest launch reflects the brand's expansion into skincare, building on its established expertise in the eye area.

Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex

"Patients often complain about tired-looking eyes, pointing to signs like puffiness, dark circles and fine lines," said Dr. Raymond Douglas, board-certified reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon and RVL Pharmaceuticals Head of Scientific Affairs. "There's growing demand for effective solutions, and this formula delivers targeted care for delicate skin under the eye from a brand already trusted in eyes."

Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex helps reduce the look of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, while nourishing a healthy skin barrier around the delicate eye area for a more radiant, hydrated look.

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, the fragrance-free formula features a light, silky texture and is gentle enough for both morning and evening use, making it easy to incorporate into an existing skincare routine or wear under makeup.

"The under-eye category is incredibly saturated with many formulas taking a one-size-fits-all approach to a very complex area," said Ron Robinson, veteran cosmetic chemist and product development expert. "Here, the focus was on combining ingredients that address multiple visible concerns, like tone, texture, and hydration, while also delivering a finish that looks smooth and natural on the skin. It's not just about what's in the formula, but how it performs and wears throughout the day."

Key ingredient highlights include:

5% Stabilized Vitamin C to help brighten and support a more even-looking under-eye area

Peptides, caffeine, creatine, and green tea actives to help refresh the look of tired eyes

Soft-focus boosters that help blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Wheat germ oil and pomegranate sterols to help nourish delicate skin and support the skin barrier

Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex was developed with Ron Robinson and endorsed by Dr. Raymond Douglas, bringing together cosmetic formulation expertise and clinical insight.

Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex is available for $75 for 15mL on UpneeqReveal.com.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc brings together pioneering products, tech-enabled access, and integrated fulfillment to support consumers and healthcare providers.

About Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex

The Upneeq Reveal™ Under Eye Complex does not include oxymetazoline.

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SOURCE RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc