RVshare Launches Campground Partnership Program

The Florida and Alabama RV Park & Campground Association, a professional trade association for Florida and Alabama RV park and campground owners and operators, is among the first to join the program. The Association represents and serves more than 400 Florida RV parks and 45 Alabama RV parks. Members of the Association range from small rustic campgrounds with 10 sites to world-renowned RV Resorts with more than 1,500 RV sites.

"The Association is always looking for partnerships that are innovative, encourage industry growth, and are valuable to our members and the RVing public. This partnership with RVshare checks all the boxes," said Bobby Cornwell, President and CEO of the Association. "The new Campground Partnership Program extends an opportunity for our members to work with RVshare by providing a great experience for renters while earning revenue from RV rental bookings at their locations."

Operators will experience additional benefits when joining the Campground Partnership Program, including:

Recommended RV delivery location: With more than one-third of RV renters opting to have the RV delivered straight to campsites, campground partners will be recommended as a delivery-friendly destination to drive more campsite bookings.

RVshare campground partner badge: Campground partners will earn a badge to be displayed on their websites, letting renters know that RV delivery reservations are accepted.

Access to RVshare inventory: Partners can list rentable RVs directly on their websites to easily promote RVs near each campground location and encourage more bookings.

Exposure to RVshare renters: All partners will appear on our highly trafficked 'Top Campground' pages, where they'll be acknowledged as an RVshare partner.

"Working together with our growing network of campground partners allows us to improve the traveler experience by providing preferred campground recommendations, delivery-friendly destination options, and easy access to RV rentals on our partners' websites," said RVshare's VP of Marketing Martijn Scheijbeler. "We are working to build a bridge between our platform, RV parks and campgrounds that welcome RV renters with open arms."

For more information about the Campground Partnership Program or to contact the team, visit: pages.rvshare.com/campground-partnerships/.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

