RVshare Launches New Offerings to Make RV Travel More Flexible, Turnkey, and Accessible in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, today announced new offerings designed to make RV travel easier than ever for both first-timers and seasoned road trippers. One-Way Rentals, RVshare Getaways, and a new RV Rental Advisor team bring flexible planning options, packaged experiences at iconic national parks, and hands-on trip guidance to travelers in time for peak travel season.

"In 2026, travelers want flexibility, turnkey planning, and guidance when it comes to RV travel, and that's exactly what we're delivering," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "Whether you're booking a last-minute getaway as an experienced RVer or tackling a national park bucket list trip as a first-timer, RVshare meets you where you are."

One-Way Rentals: Greater Freedom to Explore Without Backtracking

One-way RV rentals are now available for travelers looking to remove the constraints of a round-trip itinerary. Through partnerships with trusted providers like El Monte RV, Indie Campers, and roadsurfer, RVshare offers easy-to-book one-way routes.

This model supports convenient long-distance routes, making popular road trips such as Los Angeles to San Francisco or Las Vegas to Salt Lake City more seamless. It unlocks spontaneous travel, multi-destination itineraries, scenic point-to-point drives, and even relocation bookings appealing to both domestic and international travelers.

One-way routes is quickly becoming a preferred way to RV travel. According to RVshare's 2026 Travel Trend Report , 71% of travelers say they would be more inclined to take an RV trip one-way, with demand especially strong among Millennials (89%). RVshare has made booking a one-way trip easier than ever, as flexibility and convenience are now non-negotiables for travelers.

Learn more: rvshare.com/one-way-rv-rentals

RVshare Getaways: National Park Packages for Turnkey RV Travel

RVshare recently launched RVshare Getaways, in partnership with Spot2Nite, a curated collection of national park trip packages that bundle RV rentals with campground reservations in iconic park regions, removing planning friction and campsite uncertainty.

Travelers can now book a one-stop RV vacation experience at parks, including:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Olympic National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Yosemite National Park

Each getaway pairs a delivered RV rental with a campsite at a nearby campground, making national park RVing easier for families, first-time RVers, and travelers who want to show-up and start exploring with one click.

Learn More: campgrounds.rvshare.com/p/rvshare-getaways

RV Rental Advisor Team: Personalized Booking Assistance for RV Renters for Free

To help renters with questions about RV types, delivery options, and RV rental basics, RVshare has introduced an RV Rental Advisor Team. Travelers will receive one-on-one advice on how to navigate RV options, logistics, and trip basics, enabling them to book with confidence.

RV Rental Advisors helps renters navigate:

RV selection & availability

Owner vetting & communication

Delivery and campground compatibility

Pre-booking questions and education

Book and secure an RV rental

"Many of our renters are booking their very first RV trip," said Gray. "This team exists to answer questions, provide confidence, and help customers find the right RV for their desired experience."

Learn more or contact a rental expert here: https://pages.rvshare.com/rv-rental-advisors/

Aligning With Growing Outdoor & Domestic Travel Demand

As domestic travel demand remains strong and travelers continue to prioritize flexible, adventure, and nature-based experiences, RVshare's platform enters 2026 with a customer-first approach that makes RV travel more intuitive and accessible.

In 2025 alone, national parks drew more than 325 million visitors, many of whom sought camping, glamping, and RV accommodations, which aligns with RVshare's 2026 Travel Trend Report. The report highlights that 87% of travelers are likely to choose RV accommodations over other lodging options at National Parks, pointing to a huge appetite for outdoor vacations this year.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare, you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 5 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

