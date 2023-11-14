RVshare Partners with Direct to introduce a Fleet Management Solution for RV Owners

News provided by

RVshare

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C. and SALT LAKE CITY and AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, partners with Direct, a leading innovator of vertical SaaS solutions for the vacation rental industry, to introduce a fleet management tool for RV owners. This groundbreaking collaboration signifies Direct's expansion into the rapidly growing RV rental market, offering cutting-edge technology and solutions for RV rental management.

Direct specializes in asset management, booking, and back-office software solutions for professional short-term rental operators by seamlessly integrating with leading rental platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and Google Vacation Rentals. Now, as the preferred and fully integrated software partner of RVshare, Direct is leading the transformation in RV fleet management operations.

Developed specifically for fleet managers with four or more RV listings, Direct aims to help fleets on the RVshare platform save time, improve efficiency, and grow their business. Direct's platform provides fleet managers with features designed to simplify day-to-day management, including an interactive dashboard, portfolio management, unified calendar and reservation views, and bulk updates.

"Our goal is to help marketplace participants scale their businesses efficiently," said Chief Product Officer Melissa Fortenberry. "With the launch of Direct, we're addressing the needs of fleet managers by providing them with tools that streamline their management process, ultimately improving the overall experience for renters. It has allowed us to introduce a best-in-class tool to the industry."

With Direct RVshare fleet managers will have access to:

  • Bulk application of rules on listing details, rates, or availability
  • Grouping of RVs by unit type or location
  • Easy transfer of booked guests to new units
  • Management of reservations in a single, combined calendar
  • Creation of custom user roles for team members
  • And much more.

Explore Direct and see how it can transform your RV fleet management experience. To learn more, visit https://rvshare.com/fleets-onboarding and discover how Direct can streamline RV fleet management operations.

About Direct

Direct is a vertical SaaS platform offering asset management, booking, and back-office software tools for professional vacation rental and RV rental operators. By simplifying distribution to top rental sites like Airbnb, Vrbo, and RVshare, Direct empowers operators with efficient solutions for managing their short-term rental inventory. To learn more about Direct, visit directsoftware.com.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

SOURCE RVshare

