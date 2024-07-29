RVshare Reveals the "Greatest U.S. Cities for an Outdoor Lifestyle" (and the "Not-So-Great")

RVshare releases exclusive findings on outdoor recreation in U.S. cities, and inspires city-dwelling Americans to get outdoors by giving away up to $500,000 in outdoor adventure

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, launches a new research-informed campaign to encourage Americans, especially city-dwellers, to take the outdoor adventure they crave. In partnership with Cairn Consulting Group, RVshare announces exclusive findings about the outdoor adventures awaiting those who live and visit America's major metropolitan areas. After analyzing multiple factors including the behavior of residents within each city, access to outdoor recreational activities and geographic proximity, as well as how each U.S. city is perceived by its own residents and visitors, RVshare ranks the 10 "The Most Outdoor-Friendly Cities" (and "The Least Outdoor-Friendly Cities").

Earlier this year, RVshare conducted separate research and was surprised to find that while the majority of Americans know that time spent outdoors is beneficial for one's physical and mental wellbeing, 57 percent of Americans still crave more time outside and do not feel like they get enough time in nature.1 Unsurprisingly, Americans reported feeling stir-crazy after spending 10.5 consecutive hours inside, and that time outdoors had people feeling more relaxed, clear-minded and in a better mood, while avoiding feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression. Inspired to help people improve their mental and physical health by getting outdoors, RVshare embarked on a second extensive research campaign to identify where Americans are participating in outdoor recreation and where they are not.

The research resulted in comprehensive rankings2, and the full report is available here . The results:

The 10 Most Outdoor-Friendly Cities

Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Grand Rapids, Michigan Miami, Florida Portland, Oregon Nashville, Tennessee San Francisco, California Richmond, Virginia Los Angeles, California Charlotte, North Carolina

The 10 Least Outdoor-Friendly Cities

Houston, Texas Rochester, New York Hartford, Connecticut Tulsa, Oklahoma Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Raleigh, North Carolina Fresno, California

Read more on the methodology and results in RVshare's Outside Lifestyle Research & Ranking Report here .

As a leader in the outdoor travel industry, RVshare inspires travelers to get out and explore the great outdoors. Following the publication of the report, RVshare is going the extra mile to give Americans up to $500,000 off RVshare rentals to break down barriers for city-dwellers and help everyone access nature and the freedom of the open road.

"The central mission of RVshare is to get people outdoors to create unforgettable memories and experiences. When we learned that the majority of Americans want to be outdoors more but don't feel that they have the opportunities to do so, we took it upon ourselves to research further," said RVshare CEO Jon Gray. "We dove deep into which U.S. cities' residents find it difficult to access outdoor recreation - even when state and national parks are not too far away. Concurrently, we learned which cities are perceived to have abundant opportunities to be outside, and how those residents and visitors take advantage of their natural surroundings."

"RVshare is flipping the script on the 10 cities ranked 'Not-So-Great' (or 'Least Outdoor-Friendly'), too - we intend to prove that despite preconceived notions, it is possible to get outdoors more often - anywhere," continued Gray. "I can't wait for people to read through our report and map out their own adventures to discover the great outdoors - even if just beyond their city limits."

New and existing RVshare renters can take advantage of the following:

Renters who spend $500 will receive $35 off, using the code OUTSIDE35 when booking;

will receive off, using the code OUTSIDE35 when booking; Renters who spend $1,000 , will receive $75 off, using the code OUTSIDE75 when booking;

, will receive off, using the code OUTSIDE75 when booking; Promo codes are live now and available to use through August 10, 2024 ;

; Promo codes can be applied towards any trip in the future.

To book your RVshare rental today and to learn more about RVshare, please visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 5 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

1 This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by RVshare between April 18 and April 23, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

2 The cities that were used in this ranking exercise included the MSAs throughout the U.S. with a population of 1 million or more. The information gathered from respondents ensured that each city from the list was rated by a total of n=600 residents or guests, for a total n=2,400 respondents. These results presented include a mix of objective and subjective measurements, ensuring a reliable and meaningful set of findings.

