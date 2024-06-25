RVshare's Third Annual Campers' Choice Awards Introduces New Categories for Travel Experts and Content Creators

Starting today through August 2, RVshare welcomes all travel lovers and RV enthusiasts–past, present, and future–to elect their favorite campgrounds, social media accounts, and creators across a number of topics. RVshare will be accepting nominations for each of the 18 different categories, which include:

Best RV Family Travel Content Creator of the Year Best RV Travel Content Creator of the Year Best RV and Camping Blog Best RV and Camping TikTok Creator Best RV and Camping YouTube Channel Best RV and Camping Instagram Creator Best RV and Camping Podcast Best Luxury RV Resort Best National Park Campground Best State Park Campground Best Alternative Camping Experience Best Family-Friendly Campground Best Pet-Friendly Campground Best Waterfront Campground Best Campground Views Best Campground Features and Amenities Best Summer Escape Campground Best Winter Escape Campground

"We are thrilled to bring back the Campers' Choice Awards, further weaving RVshare into the fabric of the RV and outdoor travel space. Even more importantly, this awards program extends the much-deserved recognition to many campgrounds and outdoor travel experts, enthusiasts, and creators across the United States," says RVshare's SVP of Marketing, Martijn Scheijbeler. "This year, RVshare is opening the categories to reward the creators and channels who are oftentimes the key to successful travel planning. RVshare wants to spotlight the most beloved travel influencers and campgrounds to help renters book with confidence knowing they are getting the experiences, amenities, and features that are most important to them."

The nomination window for this year's Campies will conclude on August 2, where the top finalists in each category will be reviewed and selected, based on the number of votes. Then, leading up to the winner announcement on September 16, finalists will have the opportunity to promote themselves and call on their loyal followers, fans, listeners, and guests to cast additional votes.

To further celebrate and support the awarded campgrounds, creators, and their achievements, RVshare will recognize each winner on RVshare.com and its owned social media and email channels; RVshare will also provide the victors with a certified RVshare Campies badge for the campgrounds' sites, channels, advertisements, and media kits, as well as a promotion kit and merchandise to help promote their recent success.

For more information about the RVshare Campers' Choice Awards and to begin voting, please visit rvshare.com/campies.

