R.W. Beckett Acquires Wayne Combustion Systems

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Beckett Corporation today announced the acquisition of Wayne Combustion Systems reinforcing its long term commitment to the combustion industry.

Wayne Combustion Systems is a respected brand with deep application presence and longstanding customer relationships. R.W. Beckett views Wayne as a strong strategic fit within its combustion portfolio and will approach the business with the same principles that have guided Beckett as a family-owned company for generations.

"Wayne is a business we know well and respect deeply," said Kevin Beckett, President and CEO of R.W. Beckett Corporation. "Its reputation has been earned through engineering excellence, application knowledge, and a strong sense of responsibility to customers. We are committed to protecting what has been built, supporting the customers who rely on it, and investing with discipline and care for the long term."

"Combustion is foundational infrastructure," Beckett added. "Customers depend on reliability, consistency, and expertise over long product lifecycles. Those expectations align closely with how we operate and how we think about stewardship of the businesses we integrate into our family of companies."

About R.W. Beckett: R.W. Beckett Corporation is a privately held, third-generation family company with more than 85 years of experience in the combustion industry. Beckett has built an enduring legacy based on its core values of integrity, excellence, and profound respect for the individual, serving OEMs and channel partners worldwide with a focus on safety, performance, and long term value.

About Wayne Combustion Systems: Wayne Combustion Systems designs and manufactures oil and gas burners for commercial, food service, and other process applications, serving customers with application-driven solutions and a long history in the combustion industry.

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SOURCE R.W. Beckett Corporation