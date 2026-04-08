RWC Launches SharkBite PEX Press Fittings

The latest addition to the SharkBite fitting lineup is 'Made for Speed. Engineered for Confidence.'

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX: RWC) is pleased to announce our newest addition to the RWC offering: SharkBite PEX Press Fittings.

With this launch, RWC strengthens its position as a total PEX system provider—bringing together a complete range of PEX piping solutions under one trusted brand.

SharkBite PEX Press

Designed for use with PEX‑a or PEX‑b pipe, SharkBite PEX Press fittings feature an integrated stainless-steel sleeve for consistent, secure connections. Tested beyond industry standards, this system reduces rework and helps professionals install faster with confidence.

"PEX Press is not just a new fitting—it's part of a complete system engineered by RWC to perform to work together. The launch includes a full assortment of fittings, valves, and accessories, ensuring installers have the right solution for virtually any job. This system-first approach reduces compatibility concerns, simplifies product selection, and supports faster, more consistent installations across the board." - Taylor Paschal, Senior Product Manager at RWC.

The addition of PEX Press gives contractors the flexibility to choose the connection method that best fits their preferences, applications and workflows from one brand, without comprising quality or compatibility. The SharkBite PEX system portfolio now includes push, press, expansion, crimp and clamp connections, along with both PEX-a and PEX-b pipe. And when combined with solutions from RWC's broader family of brands, contractors can get a complete solution from meter to fixture, start to finish, from one manufacturer under a single comprehensive warranty.

"By expanding our portfolio to include PEX Press alongside Push‑to‑Connect, Expansion, and Crimp–with the choice of our PEX‑a or PEX‑b pipe—we are advancing a unified piping platform that gives contractors the freedom to install using the method, or combination of methods, that best fits the job, all within one system supported by a best‑in‑class warranty they can trust." - Kevin Mayer, VP of Wholesale Sales at RWC

RWC, home to a portfolio of industry-leading brands, is dedicated to providing plumbing solutions that work seamlessly together. With trusted brands such as SharkBite, HoldRite, Cash Acme, John Guest, Eastman and EZ-Flo, RWC delivers comprehensive solutions for every plumbing need. The launch of SharkBite PEX Press further expands RWC's PEX piping range, offering flexible and compatible connection options—all supported by a best-in-class warranty to ensure confidence and performance on every project.

About Reliance Worldwide Corporation

RWC is a market leader and manufacturer of plumbing solutions for residential and commercial applications. The RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions and PEX piping systems; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products, Eastman™ appliance connectors, supply lines, stop valves and water heater accessories and EZ-Flo™ kitchen and bath accessories.

SOURCE Reliance Worldwide Corporation