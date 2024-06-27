RWS Global & CAMP Team Up to Bring Immersive Shows to More Families Worldwide

CAMP's IP-driven experiences for BBC's Bluey, Disney's Encanto and The Little Mermaid, Universal's Trolls and more will be powered by live entertainment leader RWS Global

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Global, the world leader in live moments, today announced a long-term, exclusive partnership with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, the destination for young families that inspires and engages kids and grown-ups through its unique combination of play, product and performance. RWS Global, an icon in the creation of and full-scale operation of live entertainment, events, sports, exhibits, brand hospitality and attractions, will bring decades of experience to CAMP's intellectual property (IP) driven show model.

RWS Global & CAMP announced a long-term, exclusive partnership to bring immersive shows to more families worldwide. Photo Credit: CAMP

RWS Global will power CAMP's expansion as their exclusive partner for touring current shows such as BBC's Bluey x CAMP, Disney's Encanto x CAMP, and Universal's Trolls x CAMP as well as new IP show development as CAMP reaches more families across the country. RWS Global will collaborate with CAMP to continue delivering immersive experiences through their full-scale show operation and retail services capabilities including leading the development of bespoke, CAMP merchandise products.

"We are so excited to partner with the CAMP team, who shares our passion for creating unforgettable family experiences," said Ryan Stana, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RWS Global. "When we combine our unparalleled expertise in live event planning, casting and attractions with CAMP's brand equity and engaged audience, we believe there is an opportunity for significant growth across the family entertainment sector."

CAMP currently operates seven locations with rotating experiences in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. CAMP will soon open two new locations with immersive shows behind its signature Magic Door; in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and at The Galleria in Houston, both of which will be powered by RWS Global.

"Through this strategic partnership, we're unlocking the potential for exponential growth by leveraging RWS Global's production services, empowering us to amplify our focus on delivering what defines CAMP's brand magic."" said Jenica Myszkowski, CAMP's CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with RWS Global to truly transform the theatrical side of our business and prepare CAMP for scale."

The RWS Global collaboration follows CAMP's recently announced strategic partnership with real estate investment trust Simon and is another major milestone in CAMP's history. "These two partnerships are transformational for CAMP as the company plans to significantly expand its store base across the country in the next few years," said David Abrams, Managing Partner of Velocity Capital Management, speaking on behalf of the investor group. "I am thrilled that RWS Global will be part of the CAMP family and will become an invaluable partner undoubtedly enabling CAMP to continue innovating for its Intellectual Property partners and expand its leadership position in live experiential retail."

Ryan Stana, founder, chairman, and CEO of RWS Global will also serve on the CAMP advisory board and provide valuable guidance bringing experiences and shows to life. United by a common vision for enriching experiences and a shared commitment to 'retailtainment', the collaboration between RWS Global and CAMP promises to ignite joy and create unforgettable memories for families everywhere. A link to digital assets can be found here.

About RWS Global

As the world's largest producer of groundbreaking live entertainment, RWS Global creates meaningful connections and customized experiences spanning from theatrical productions to events, multimedia and more. In 2024, the entertainment leaders expanded capabilities into live sporting events with the introduction of RWS Global Sports.

Headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theatres, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.

About CAMP

CAMP is the destination for young families. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has created extraordinary immersive retail experiences like Bluey x CAMP, Encanto x CAMP, and Trolls x CAMP, inspiring and engaging families through its unique combination of play, product, and performance. CAMP operates seven retail locations in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit camp.com or follow along @campstores.

