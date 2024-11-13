RWS Global & Videlio Events Deliver Engaging, Immersive Sport Presentation for Paris 2024 Organising Committee Across 37 Venues, 54 Sports

RWS Global's PV4 Playback Software System Delivers Estimated $1M+ USD Cost Savings

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, as the world came together during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee appointed Videlio Events, part of Videlio Group, an audio-video services expert, in collaboration with RWS Global, the world leader in live moments, to deliver the in-venue sport presentation program across all 37 competition venues and 54 sports. Paris 2024 featured the most extensive and innovative sports presentation program at any global sporting event, with RWS Global and Videlio Events providing a platform for the world's best athletes to compete on the world's largest stage, in front of millions of fans.

More than 11.5 million tickets were sold to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Guests were treated to a unique atmosphere inside each venue, powered by Videlio Events and RWS Global. The partners managed video board visuals, music cues, lighting and sound for all sporting competitions and victory ceremonies.

The sport presentation experience was powered by PV4, a centralized video and graphics playback system, owned and operated by RWS Global. PV4, offered as a standalone technology solution for the first time, allows for the real-time, dynamic compilation of video, graphics, text and third-party game data to deliver a best-in-class fan experience. From athlete headshots, team logos to live statistics, PV4 and the teams from RWS Global and Videlio Events kept crowds engaged and informed at every moment, while reducing the number of on-site operators required.

"We were tasked with developing the Paris 2024 game presentation at an impressive, unrivaled scale and our work was deeply inspired by the culture, passion, history and people of Paris. We were so proud to implement this special program for our country and the world, on behalf of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, alongside our wonderful partners at RWS Global," said Frederic Redondo, Sales Director, Videlio Events. "The strength of this technological feat was undeniably achieved through shared understanding and incredible teamwork between the Videlio Events and RWS Global staff, who together delivered historic results and set the bar high for future organizing committees."

"The Paris 2024 Organising Committee's bold vision to create an unprecedented program, along with a willingness to explore fresh ideas and new technologies, set a new standard for attendance and fan engagement; our PV4 technology and first-rate showcalling helped them deliver a first-class program on each and every day of competition, across 37 venues," said Scott Horton, Executive Vice President, Sports, RWS Global. "For our sixth Olympics, we were honored to deliver unforgettable fan experiences in every venue alongside our partners at Videlio Events."

Statistical highlights from the Paris 2024 sport presentation delivery, from RWS Global and Videlio Events, include:

Over 7,000 hours of in-venue content created, powered by 235,000 director cues through PV4

More than 2,000 music tracks curated and programmed

The 'Symphony of Sport' project, a suite of more than 40 new, original compositions

878 victory ceremonies, including distribution of over 4,700 medals, across the Paris 2024 program

2024 program 12,415 Olympic and Paralympic athlete headshots captured, never attempted before

700 Staff Members Delivering Sport Presentation, among them 450 French people, with more than 50 positions filled through the Paris 2024 Legacy Academy training program in partnership with local organizations Sports Management School and Studio M

2024 Legacy Academy training program in partnership with local organizations Sports Management School and Studio M 70 PV4 Operators, Sport Producers, Content Programmers and Global Support Staff, representing one-third of the amount required by competitor platforms and unlocking over $1M USD in cost savings for the Organising Committee

This year's games marked the sixth Olympic Games in which the RWS Global team has delivered sport presentation services, and the first in association with Videlio Events.

ABOUT RWS GLOBAL

As the world's largest producer of groundbreaking live experiences, RWS Global creates meaningful connections and customized experiences spanning from theatrical productions to events, multimedia and more. In 2024, the entertainment leaders expanded capabilities into live sporting events with the introduction of RWS Global Sports.

Headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theatres, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Peppa Pig, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Shaun the Sheep, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com .

ABOUT VIDELIO

For over 35 years, in France and around the world, Videlio designs, integrates and operates tailor-made audiovisual solutions and services, to better collaborate, communicate better and share ever more emotions and immersions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Videlio serves as a key partner to TV channels, radio stations, and studios in France and beyond.

Videlio-Events supports hundreds of clients in organizing their most beautiful events, in France and around the world, on site or hybrid. Videlio-Events responds to recognized private companies, leading public players and even large international organizations. Our teams organize conventions, general meetings, trade fairs and meetings. We also produce numerous sports competitions with international influence.

