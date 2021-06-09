Rx-360 Launches New auditsPlus®

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical consortium dedicated to supply chain integrity and patient safety is very excited to announce the expansion of our Audit Program. The primary driver of this expansion is the launch of the new Rx-360 auditsPlus® database. This interactive, user friendly database will not only enhance the awareness of the Rx-360 Joint Audit Program® but also allow form users of the Rx-360 program new and enhanced tools to help reduce their audit burden.

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "The pharmaceutical industry has an ever-increasing challenge of maintaining quality within pharmaceutical materials. In an effort, to keep with our mission of patient safety, this new tool, will allow users of our program greater insight into audits conducted with Rx-360. It's another value add that we can provide the industry and our membership."

Jaye Greene, Head of Audit Operations and Quality at Rx-360 added, "We are very excited to offer our new auditsPlus platform to the industry. The upgrade in user experience is tremendous, and will allow easy access to all of the Rx-360 Audit Programs."

Rx-360 will continue to evolve and expand their Audit Program to meet the needs of the industry and most importantly our members. For specific information on Rx-360 Membership or the Audit Program, please reach out to us at [email protected].

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To fulfill this mission, Rx-360 has work streams related to conduction and sharing of audits, supply chain security, monitoring and reporting, Asia-focused efforts, supplier-focused efforts, and external relations, communications, and membership. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email [email protected].

SOURCE Rx-360