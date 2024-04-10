Rx Green Technologies Launches New Ready to Use Coco Grow Bags

Available in both one- and two-gallon sizes, Rx Green's grow bags deliver premium buffered coco in an easy-to-use, efficient design so cultivators can simply Rip. Roll. Plant and Grow.

DENVER, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Green Technologies ("RX Green"), a leading developer and manufacturer of cannabis cultivation nutrients, growing media, and services, today announces the launch of the newest product in its portfolio: Ready to Use (RTU) Coco Grow Bags . Available in both one- and two-gallon sizes, RTU bags deliver Rx Green's premium, buffered coco in bags specifically designed to support healthy cannabis plant growth from clone to harvest, while also reducing time, labor and resources – ultimately lowering COGs and helping to drive operational efficiency.

Unlike competitor products on the market, Rx Green's RTU bags come with a convenient perforation along the top, allowing cultivators to simply rip off the top, roll the bag down a few times, plant their plants, water accordingly, and watch as they establish healthy roots and grow to their full height and canopy expression – no transplanting necessary. With a larger base and wide, six-inch gusset, RTU bags allow the plant's roots more room to wrap around the inside of the bag, creating additional support and stability. Small holes are strategically and evenly dispersed around the outside of the bag to deliver multi-directional drainage while eliminating puddles on the bag's sides and bottom. Additionally, the drainage holes come only partially punched – so the coco stays inside the bag during set up and placement, leaving teams with less mess to clean up.

Microperforations throughout the bags support breathability and oxygen flow to the roots, while the signature Rx Green "green" on the outside of the bags helps to shield what's inside the bag from intense lighting and other external factors to prevent algae or bacteria growth.

Like all of Rx Green's coco coir products, RTU bags come filled with OMRI-listed clean, buffered coco coir sourced only from RHP-certified sources. RTU bags are available in either 100% pure, buffered coco or in a 70/30 blend (70% coco coir, 30% coarse perlite); custom blends can be made available upon request.

"We know that cannabis plant quality and cultivation yields are of paramount importance. We also know that our clients and partners are more focused on margin than ever before. That means finding ways to reduce input costs while also increasing operational efficiencies without having to sacrifice quality and consistency," said Rx Green CEO, Gary Santo. "Our RTU bags address that challenge - delivering premium quality coco in an affordable, easy to use solution."

About RX Green Technologies:

RX Green Technologies is dedicated to supporting commercial cannabis cultivators through market leading quality controlled, research-backed consumable products. Our easy to use, performance-driven nutrients and substrates are formulated specifically for cannabis use and designed to scale seamlessly while delivering uncompromising results. Our R&D capacity, rigorous testing, quality assurance program and commitment to providing superior customer service make RX Green a true partner in helping your business grow.

SOURCE Rx Green Technologies