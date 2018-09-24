Rx Networks Announces China data centre

location.io now available in China with high reliability

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Rx Networks Inc., a leading mobile location technology and services company, today announced the implementation of a location.io data centre in Beijing, China.

The Beijing data centre will be connected to the Rx Networks global reference network and will enable reduced latency and increased throughput and reliability for customers and end-devcies inside the Peoples Republic of China.

"By adding a point of presence inside China, we also add our industry-leading SLA," said Peter Mueller, Head of Product Management at Rx Networks. "Not only can we provide all our flavours of real-time and predicted GNSS assistance, we can also help our customers with hosted services."

location.io includes technologies in use by over 1 billion smartphones, laptops, and wearables worldwide.

All location.io services are delivered from Rx Networks' geo-redundant and cloud based service delivery network, ensuring a 99.999% service level availability.

For more information, please contact sales@rxnetworks.com

