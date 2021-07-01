Rx Networks™ Announces StarCourse™ - The Next Generation Predicted GNSS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rx Networks™ GNSS assistance service Location.io™ adds StarCourse™, the next evolution of extended ephemeris services.

Real-time ephemeris services have long-provided GNSS chipsets in connected mobile devices a head-start in determining position accurately and quickly. For devices with limited connectivity, typical extended ephemeris solutions have provided a head-start with 7-14 days of ephemeris data. With the evolution of IoT, low power consumption and a limiting of connection time are essential for extending the usable life of the device. This creates a challenge for IoT vendors seeking an extended ephemeris offering which can minimise onboard resource usage without compromising on accuracy.

StarCourse exceeds this challenge with a 50% reduction in RAM requirements, 90% reduction in CPU cycles, and ephemeris accuracy exceeding that of previous market offerings. This empowers Rx Networks customers to extend the usable life of their products while delivering an excellent positioning experience. Full data customization is offered to StarCourse subscribers, allowing them to create the most optimal solution for their specific needs.

As a result, StarCourse enables autonomous positioning on a wider array of connected GNSS IoT devices, including asset tracking, wearables, in-dash navigation and mobile devices. For situations where accuracy is paramount, StarCourse Premium provides ultra precise predicted ephemeris for the first 24 hours.

Chris Perriam, Product owner at Rx Networks says "GNSS assistance services are essential to solving the spatial intelligence requirements of the booming IoT world. StarCourse endeavours to quickly enlighten all connected devices with location."

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices, and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

Rx Networks is a mass-market mobile positioning technology company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since 2006, leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have relied on Rx Networks for their real-time and predicted processing of GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular, and sensor data for their location needs. Billions of devices benefit from Rx Networks GNSS data services every day.

