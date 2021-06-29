Rx Networks™ TruePoint.io™ Global PPP Corrections Goes Quad-Constellation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - There is an increasing trend for mobile devices integrating multi-constellation GNSS chipsets to require even better positioning. With quad-constellation expanded multi-constellation support, Rx Networks™ TruePoint.io™ Global PPP correction service unlocks the accuracy, providing global PPP corrections for every major GNSS constellation those chips can track.

TruePoint.io serves Global PPP corrections for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou GNSS constellations. Mass-market multi-constellation GNSS chipsets can now augment all their satellite measurements with accuracy and fully leverage their positioning capabilities with quad-constellation support. Consumer devices now have the potential to achieve 50 cm position accuracy when using Rx Networks services for any of the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou constellations. Other IoT and infrastructure applications that do not require real-time positioning can realize 10 cm accuracy in a variety of environments. Multi-constellation correction capability ushers in new possibilities and use cases for the connected receiver. TruePoint.io remains ubiquitous and as flexible as possible to GNSS chipsets using industry standard formats, and is also receptive to custom integration services for unique usage scenarios. By offering PPP and other high accuracy services in a variety of data standards, TruePoint.io empowers telecom providers with a straightforward approach to integrating high accuracy services that provide more value to their client devices, and propels the development of exciting new use cases.