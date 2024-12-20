Rx To Go: Advancing Patient-Centric Cancer Care with Unparalleled Growth

Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) a national leader in community oncology, is proud to highlight the remarkable achievements of its medically integrated pharmacy, Rx To Go, which has delivered personalized, compassionate support to nearly 16,000 patients this year. Combined with these efforts, Rx To Go has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth.

FCS Chief Value and Procurement Officer Paul Chadwick, who oversees all pharmacy operations for the statewide practice, shared: "This milestone is not just about growth—it's a reflection of the exceptional dedication of our comprehensive oncology pharmacy team to deliver timely and personalized care to every patient. Our focus has always been on streamlining access to medications, improving adherence, and ensuring every patient interaction is meaningful."

Rx To Go is designed to simplify access to critical oral cancer medications and support patients at every step of their treatment journey. This year, the pharmacy has dispensed nearly 95,000 prescriptions, ensuring that patients are able to stay on track with their prescribed therapies. While achieving this milestone, Rx To Go has continued to prioritize patient care and outcomes while enhancing the level of service it provides, as evidenced by:

Patient Satisfaction: Rx To Go currently holds a 96.1% year-to-date rating in patient satisfaction, demonstrating a seamless and compassionate approach to care.

Patient Adherence: A 98% medication possession ratio (MPR) reinforces the medically integrated pharmacy's ability to help patients maintain access to their life-saving therapies.

Call Center Performance: Calls to Rx To Go are answered in an average of just 11 seconds, ensuring timely support and responsiveness to patients when they need it most.

"Rx To Go's impressive performance metrics not only underscore our commitment to patient care but also highlight the strength of our operational model," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Achieving over $1 billion in revenue and maintaining high patient satisfaction and adherence rates demonstrates the effectiveness of our integrated approach. These results are a prime example of how we continue to position our practice as a leader in the oncology space and reaffirm our ability to deliver both exceptional care and sustainable growth."

Rx To Go is a cornerstone of FCS' mission to deliver world-class, patient-centered, innovative oncology care close to home. By streamlining medication access, offering expert guidance, and fostering adherence, the pharmacy continues to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience.

FCS and Rx To Go remain committed to advancing the future of oncology care through continuous innovation and an unrelenting focus on patients' needs.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

