RXBAR Expands High Protein Line with Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, Delivering 19g of Protein and Six Simple Ingredients

As demand grows for high-protein snacking options made with recognizable ingredients, RXBAR introduces a timeless flavor that brings together function and taste

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RXBAR introduces High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter , delivering 19g of plant-based protein and six simple ingredients

, delivering Responds to growing demand for high-protein snacking options made with recognizable ingredients , particularly among younger consumers

, particularly among younger consumers Features a chewy, cookie dough-like texture with rich chocolate chunks and roasted peanut butter flavor

Rolling out beginning June at select retailers, with expanded distribution to follow

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing RXBAR High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, a delicious new flavor addition to the brand's High Protein roster that offers 19g of protein and six simple ingredients. The launch comes as consumers increasingly seek out high-protein snacking options made with recognizable ingredients, a shift driven in part by younger consumers prioritizing both nutritional value and transparency around what's inside.*

RXBAR High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

This latest flavor in the RXBAR High Protein product line continues to grow the brand's presence in the high-protein space with an offering that balances function and craveability. While many options in the category lean heavily on complex formulations or artificial additives, RXBAR remains focused on providing protein with ingredient transparency at its core.

"High protein is no longer a niche need — it's an everyday expectation. And consumers are looking for products that deliver on taste and simplicity at the same time," said Leslie Serro, Mars Snacking's Vice President of Marketing for RXBAR. "With RXBAR High Protein, we've shown that you can have it all — without having to compromise.

Made with peanut butter, chocolate, agave nectar and pea protein, RXBAR High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter is designed to support your day with 19g of plant-based protein — without anything artificial or unrecognizable.

The flavor experience is rooted in familiarity and balance. Each bar features a soft, chewy texture with confectionary notes of vanilla and rich chocolate, complemented by roasted peanut butter and visible chocolate chunks throughout. A subtle sweetness from agave rounds out the profile, tying everything together in one indulgent bite.

RXBAR High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter joins existing flavors Strawberry Peanut Butter and Vanilla Peanut Butter, continuing to build a lineup that reflects both consumer demand and the brand's commitment to keeping things simple.

The new flavor begins hitting shelves at select retailers in June, offering fans another way to power their day. For updates and product information, visit RXBAR.com or follow @rxbar.

*NACS, "Gen Z and Gen Alpha are Redefining Snacking," April 13, 2026

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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SOURCE Mars