RXNT Named to TIME's First Ranking of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025

RXNT was recognized with the ranking of "Very High" performance among just 94 other US-based Health Information & Management companies delivering the most impactful technology to improve healthcare.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , a Maryland-based healthcare technology pioneer, has been named to TIME's very first list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 . Selected as one of just 400 healthtech companies worldwide, the recognition highlights the company's commitment to building innovative healthcare technology that prioritizes improving patient care.

TIME partnered with Statista to conduct a comprehensive global analysis, evaluating companies based on three key pillars: Financial Performance, Reputation Analysis, and Online Engagement. RXNT was recognized in the Health & Information Management category for its integrated, ONC-certified clinical and practice management software that helps medical practices seamlessly manage their patient workflows, practice operations, and financial health.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of TIME's leading HealthTech companies—not just in the United States, but around the world," said Randy Boldyga, President & Chief Executive Officer of RXNT. "Innovation is a core tenet at RXNT, and this ranking—along with our standout EHR & top 10 PPMS recognition from Black Book earlier in 2025—really represents our team's dedication to improving patient care. We're proud to empower the medical industry with the healthtech tools they need to stay ahead, like advanced reporting and prescription alerts , and we're excited to continue introducing exciting AI-powered tools through the remainder of 2025 and into the future."

Learn more about the methodology used to determine the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 here: https://time.com/7318034/worlds-top-healthtech-companies-2025-methodology/

About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based ambulatory healthcare technology pioneer that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. Our fully-integrated suite of technologies—like Clinical EHRs, Practice Management, Medical Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Practice Scheduling, Patient Portal, and more—is trusted by tens of thousands of professionals to drive growth and streamline business operations and patient care. Using our software, more than $8 billion in claims have been processed and over 130 million prescriptions have been transmitted. Learn more by visiting www.rxnt.com, and connect with us on social via Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram.

