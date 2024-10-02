RXNT Acquires Scalabull, Streamlining Clinical Lab and Facility Interfacing For Providers Nationwide

Continuing the shift toward accelerated, sustainable growth, RXNT has acquired Scalabull, a nationwide interfacing network of laboratories and radiology facilities. Currently, Scalabull powers over one million tests transmitted annually for 1.5MM+ patients.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, a Maryland-based healthcare technology leader, has acquired Scalabull , a nationwide interfacing network that empowers EHR systems to connect with clinical laboratories and radiology facilities, continuing the shift toward accelerated, sustainable growth in 2024.

"We've partnered with Scalabull for years, and by bringing its functionality internally, RXNT has the unique opportunity to streamline existing processes and systems and provide top-tier support for customers and new clients alike," said Randy Boldyga, CEO and President of RXNT. "It will be a smooth transition for current Scalabull customers as our systems already work together seamlessly, and the acquisition will accelerate our ability to help practices quickly connect to any lab or radiology provider in the United States."

Scalabull, founded in 2013, currently powers over one million patient lab testing transactions per year across the United States. Practices can initiate the interface setup process in as little as five steps and fifteen minutes. Once the lab or radiology facility approves the interface, the full setup can be completed in days to weeks—not months or years. Quick implementation ensures that lab orders and results are more accessible to both patients and providers.

Scalabull founder Zach Boldyga will continue supporting RXNT throughout 2024 as the organization integrates Scalabull's interfacing network on a larger scale.

"Bringing Scalabull under RXNT's umbrella is a natural next step in our shared journey," said Zach. "We've worked closely for over a decade to craft a quality experience for providers who rely on diagnostic tests, and I'm incredibly grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us along the way. This acquisition bolsters RXNT's suite of integrations, saves customers time, and opens up new strategic opportunities. I'm proud of how far RXNT and Scalabull have come since 2013, and I look forward to this next chapter."

For more information about Scalabull's interfacing functionality, visit www.scalabull.com .

About RXNT

Since 1999, RXNT has offered integrated, customizable, certified medical office management tools, including Electronic Health Records with E-Prescribing and Patient Portal, and Practice Management with Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's suite of software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted, and over $5.5 billion claims processed.

About Scalabull

Scalabull was founded in 2013 to provide a single-point solution for Electronic Health Records vendors (EHRs) to interface with diagnostic service providers. Leveraging industry-standard HL7 connections, Scalabull has established a nationwide network of over 3000 clinical laboratory and radiology facilities across all 50 U.S. states. The platform handles over 1 million transactions annually and has facilitated diagnostic services for more than 1.5 million patients.

SOURCE RXNT