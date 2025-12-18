RXNT Announces TEFCA Connectivity and Integrated QHIN Access Through Strategic Partnership with Kno2

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , a leading clinical EHR and Practice Management software company, today announced its participation in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), which defines standards for an interoperable data exchange network for patient health information in the United States. RXNT has selected Kno2, a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned Network that is leading the future of healthcare communication, to help advance interoperability for healthcare organizations nationwide.

Kno2 is the nation's largest healthcare communication network and will act as an intermediary for secure data exchange across participants. Integrated directly with RXNT's clinical EHR software, the network will connect customers to more than 10,000 organizations that participate in the TEFCA standard , representing over 60,000 unique connections to providers, hospitals, health systems, clinics, care facilities, post-acute organizations, therapy providers, public health authorities, and more.

"The industry doesn't have an interoperability problem, it has an adoption problem," shared Therasa Bell, President and Cofounder of Kno2, "By embedding data access directly into RXNT's EHR, we're meeting providers where they are and removing friction that has slowed real data exchange for far too long. That same access matters for patients too, giving them a more complete view of their own health information instead of fragments spread across systems. We are proud to have RXNT as a Kno2 Connected™ partner."

Most patients see multiple providers in a single year; in fact, one report found that 35% of Medicare recipients saw 5 or more physicians . Fragmented and complex care journeys put patients at a higher risk of medical errors due to historical gaps and inaccuracies—a problem that broad, accessible data-sharing and interoperability standards aim to address.

The Kno2 integration enables RXNT's providers to access comprehensive patient data within their existing EHR workflows without requiring any external applications or interfaces, ensuring more comprehensive patient information is available at the point of care. This kind of seamless, bi-directional data sharing between participants helps to reduce administrative burdens and operational costs for healthcare providers while improving the quality of care for patients.

"Integrated QHIN access will be an incredible asset for providers as well as their patients," said Jessica Wagner, RXNT's Chief Revenue and Operating Officer. "Our connection to the Kno2 network gives our customers the tools needed to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient safety and demonstrates RXNT's ongoing commitment to advancing connected care."

The Kno2 integration will be available to RXNT customers in 2026 and individual access services via TEFCA will be available to patients at a later date.

About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company's product suite includes Clinical EHRs, Practice Management, Medical Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Practice Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology, trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals. The platform has facilitated more than 130 million prescriptions and over $8 billion in claims, and has been named one of TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies. Learn more at www.rxnt.com .

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation's largest comprehensive communication network, including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned Network . Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually. Learn more at Kno2.com .

