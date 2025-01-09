RXNT Named by Black Book as Standout Leader; EHR Software Receives #1 Rankings for Ambulatory Care Physicians

Healthcare technology pioneer RXNT has been recognized by Black Book as one of six standout EHR software leaders for ambulatory physicians across specialties

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report by Black Book Research, an independent market research company for the healthcare sector, Maryland-based RXNT has been recognized as a "standout innovation leader" among a group of 25 top EHR software vendors for ambulatory care physicians across 40 specialties. Based on a nine-month survey of over 30,000 medical professionals, practice managers, and administrators, the list highlights vendors based on their "specialty-specific solutions, high user satisfaction, and measurable contributions to clinical efficiency and patient care."

RXNT was ranked as the #1 software solution for two specialties due to its affordable, user-friendly EHR system that ensures compliance and high-quality care. Of the top 25 vendors listed by Black Book, only 6 were recognized as Innovation Leaders, with RXNT featured alongside companies like Modernizing Medicine, NextGen, Epic, Netsmart, and ClinicMind.

"Anytime we're recognized as a leader in the healthcare software space, it's a big win for our team. We strive to exceed expectations for our clients and their patients, and this recognition sets a stellar tone for an exciting 2025 ahead," said Andrew Speight, Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT.

To learn more about how RXNT's software supports ambulatory practice efficiency and patient care, visit www.rxnt.com.

About Black Book Market Research

For over 13 years, Black Book Market Research has been the gold standard for evaluating EHR and practice management vendors across the U.S. With over 390,000 aggregated reviews, Black Book's unbiased, crowdsourced methodology delivers actionable intelligence on vendor usability, functionality, and satisfaction. As an independent resource free from vendor influence, Black Book empowers healthcare leaders to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare technology confidently. Explore the full 2025 rankings at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About RXNT

For over 25 years, RXNT has built integrated, intuitive, customizable clinical and practice management software for medical practices, including Electronic Health Records, E-Prescribing, Medical Billing, Patient Scheduling, and Patient Portal, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. More than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted, and over $5.5 billion in claims have been processed using RXNT's software.

SOURCE RXNT