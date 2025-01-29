RXNT Named by Black Book Research as a Top 10 Integrated Physician Practice Management System (PPMS) and Electronic Health Record for 2025

Healthcare technology pioneer RXNT has been recognized by Black Book as a leading, full-featured, and well-integrated Physician Practice Management and Electronic Health Record system.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Black Book of Physician Practice Management" survey report produced by Black Book Research—an independent market research company for the healthcare sector—recently recognized Maryland-based RXNT as a top 10 leading, full-featured, and well-integrated EHR and Physician Practice Management system due to "streamlined billing, e-prescribing excellence, and competitive cost structure." Nearly 34,000 participants took part in the Black Book survey, including practice managers, physicians, clinicians, and business office support staff who provided responses on 145 vendors.

Black Book describes RXNT's software as an integrated "EHR-PM and billing platform known for user-friendliness and affordability; popular among small to mid-sized practices" and "specific specialties."

Final rankings are based on the nine-month client experience survey, user satisfaction reports, and market presence, and only vendors with 20+ unique client responses are eligible for top 10 rankings. RXNT outperformed 137 other software vendors and earned top standings in the following categories:

Strategic alignment of vendor offerings to physician practice goals

Compliance facilitation and regulatory support

Workflow optimization and practice efficiency

Quality and responsiveness of support services

Customization and growth support for practice needs

Integration and interoperability

Reliability and downtime minimization

Clinical decision support effectiveness

Reimbursement maximization tools

Continuous improvement and updates

"Receiving another key recognition from Black Book—so soon after being named a 'standout leader' for EHR software—is a real honor for our team," said Andrew Speight , Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT. "We've pushed hard to make our Practice Management software the gold standard in a competitive industry, and achieving a top 10 ranking among almost 150 others is a great way to start 2025."

To learn more about how RXNT's software supports ambulatory practice efficiency and patient care, visit www.rxnt.com .

About Black Book Market Research

For over 13 years, Black Book Market Research has been the gold standard for evaluating EHR and practice management vendors across the U.S. With over 390,000 aggregated reviews, Black Book's unbiased, crowdsourced methodology delivers actionable intelligence on vendor usability, functionality, and satisfaction. As an independent resource free from vendor influence, Black Book empowers healthcare leaders to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare technology confidently. Explore the full 2025 rankings at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com .

About RXNT

For over 25 years, RXNT has built integrated, intuitive, customizable clinical and practice management software for medical practices, including Electronic Health Records, E-Prescribing, Medical Billing, Patient Scheduling, and Patient Portal, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. More than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted, and over $5.5 billion in claims have been processed using RXNT's software.

SOURCE RXNT