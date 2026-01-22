RXNT Named Leading Integrated EHR-PM Software for Second Year in 2026 Physician Practice Management (PPMS) Report from Black Book

Back-to-back recognition as a Top 20 Physician Practice Management Software highlights RXNT's leading, feature-rich, fully integrated EHR-PM system.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology pioneer RXNT has earned back-to-back recognition as a top 20 integrated EHR and Practice Management system in 2026. Rankings of the leading systems in Black Book Research's 2026 Physician Practice Management Software (PPMS) report are based on a comprehensive annual survey of more than 28,500 validated respondents from across the U.S.

Black Book is unbiased and independent, providing research and recommendations for leaders in the healthcare sector. The 2026 survey evaluated vendors across 18 key performance indicators to measure real-world performance in implementation, usability, workflow fit, support, reliability, and financial/operational impact.

Black Book describes workflow efficiency and RCM productivity as the strongest predictors of "overall satisfaction," both of which were categories in which RXNT ranked highly. Black Book recognizes RXNT as a Value Leader for its usability.

This recognition comes as the landscape of Physician Practice Management Software (PPMS) is rapidly evolving in 2026. Black Book notes that PPMS has moved beyond simple "scheduling + billing" to a comprehensive workflow and financial operations platform. The market is increasingly defined by the need for:

Stronger interoperability expectation Rapid maturation of AI workflows Intensified pressure on collections, denial preventions, and prior authorization throughput

"We're thrilled to be named a top integrated EHR-PM system for the second year in a row," said Randy Boldyga, President and CEO of RXNT. "Black Book's annual surveys are based on real user experiences, and this recognition highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the technology they need to meet the evolving demands of healthcare over the last 26 years. It's an honor to be featured among the best-of-the-best systems in the industry."

See RXNT's ranking in Black Book's 2025 report here . To learn more about how RXNT's software supports ambulatory practice efficiency and patient care, visit www.rxnt.com/software .

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research is an independent healthcare IT research and public opinion firm. For more than two decades, Black Book has collected and analyzed validated client experience data across healthcare technology and services. The 2026 PPMS Report provides a vendor-neutral view of the operational priorities practices are emphasizing across access, revenue cycle, support accountability, reliability, interoperability, and AI governance.

About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company's product suite is trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals and includes Clinical EHR/EMR, Practice Management, Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology. The platform has facilitated more than 130 million prescriptions and over $8 billion in claims, and has been named to TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies. Learn more at www.rxnt.com .

SOURCE RXNT