RXNT Wins Inaugural Excellence Award from Software Finder, Recognized as Top Healthcare Software

RXNT earns a spot in the inaugural class of Software Finder's Excellence Award, signaling exceptional value, trust, and performance.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Finder, an independent B2B software marketplace, today announced RXNT as a recipient of its inaugural Software Finder Excellence Award 2026—signaling consistent, data-backed market performance across user satisfaction, traction and popularity, and expert validation. The key metrics analyzed were Customer Happiness Index (CHI), Market Engagement Index (MEI), Feature Impact Score (FIS), and Expert Confidence Index (ECI).

"The Excellence Award recognizes products that earn trust through performance," said Marium Lodhi, Chief Marketing Officer at Software Finder. "RXNT distinguished itself through authentic customer feedback and measurable market impact. This award reflects a product that buyers can choose with confidence."

Awards are determined through rigorous analysis of verified data collected over a twelve-month evaluation cycle, including more than 12,000 verified user reviews, over 1,000 monthly buyer consultation transcripts, and behavior metrics such as visitors, product comparisons, demo requests, and inquiry volumes.

"We put a lot of emphasis on customer happiness," said Andrew Speight, Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT. "Only products with at least 80% satisfaction across categories like ease of use and customer support are recognized for a stellar Happiness Index, so this recognition as a top software for practices and providers… it means a lot to our dedicated team."

Check out the full list of award-winning Medical software, and to see why RXNT's software achieved an Excellence Award—enabling ambulatory practice efficiency and facilitating exceptional patient care—visit rxnt.com/software .





About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company's product suite is trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals and includes Clinical EHR/EMR, Practice Management, Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology. The platform has facilitated more than 130 million prescriptions and over $8 billion in claims, and has been named to Black Book's 2026 Physician Practice Management (PPMS) Report. Learn more at www.rxnt.com .

About Software Finder

Software Finder is an independent software marketplace designed to help organizations make more confident, informed software decisions. By combining real-world user insights with transparent research and evaluation tools, Software Finder helps buyers reduce risk and choose solutions that best fit their needs.

