RXNT to Provide Integrated Medical Billing and EHR Software to American Business Systems, LLC in Strategic Partnership

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , a leading cloud-based ambulatory software company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide cloud-based software tools for billing companies and medical practices serviced by American Business Systems, LLC ( ABS ). ABS is a proven medical billing training and support company located in Keller, Texas, and in business since 1994; through the new partnership with RXNT, ABS will provide their clients with comprehensive, connected Medical Billing and EHR software designed to streamline healthcare workflows.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RXNT," said Adam Phillips, CEO of ABS. "RXNT has been named one of the top 100 companies in health tech, and we are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for our Business Owners as they look to improve their medical billing and EHR processes."

Third-party medical billing companies like ABS ensure that doctors in private medical practices have dedicated staff committed to dealing with billing, coding, claims, collections, and more. If a billing company or medical practice doesn't have the tools and staff they need to start and maintain their medical billing business, ABS provides training and support services to fill those gaps. In combination with a suite of powerful software tools, these services relieve in-house staff from administrative burdens and lead to quicker payment cycles.

Tom Collinson, EVP of Business Development at RXNT, echoed Phillips' sentiment, noting that RXNT is committed to helping customers enable efficiency and profitability for their business. "We're excited to offer our certified software to ABS Business Owners," said Collinson. "ABS has been a top player in the billing franchise space for years, and their training and support services are second to none. We look forward to a solid partnership with ABS to help medical practices and billing companies succeed."

About RXNT

RXNT is an industry pioneer, offering integrated, customizable Clinical Management and Practice Management tools for medical providers, billing companies, and organizations since 1999. Our suite of solutions includes Medical Billing, Electronic Health Records, Practice Scheduling, E-Prescribing, and Patient Portal, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed per year. To learn more, visit rxnt.com .

About American Business Systems, LLC

American Business Systems, LLC (ABS) is a comprehensive medical billing training and support provider, offering services ranging from medical billing training to ongoing support and troubleshooting. With decades of combined experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, ABS ensures that its clients remain successful and compliant. For more information on American Business Systems, LLC, please visit www.absystems.com .

SOURCE Networking Technology, Inc. dba RXNT