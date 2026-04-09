RxWallet® Goes Live on FDB Vela™, Expanding Real-Time Prescription Price Transparency for Consumers

ePrescribing network integration of RxEOB smartphone app enables consumers to view prescription costs and pharmacy options before filling medications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and RICHMOND, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, and RxEOB, a leading provider of online communication and application tools for pharmacy benefit payers and managers, announced that the RxWallet® consumer smartphone app is now live on the FDB Vela™ cloud-native electronic prescribing (ePrescribing) network.

The go-live follows the companies' earlier announcement of an agreement to integrate RxWallet with the FDB Vela network. The launch enables consumers to view personalized prescription price information, compare pharmacy options, and make more informed decisions about where to fill medications before arriving at the pharmacy counter. FDB Vela is designed to support secure, resilient connectivity across the prescribing ecosystem. By enabling standards-based communication among prescribers, pharmacies, and payers, the network supports the development of new applications that deliver greater transparency, operational efficiency, and patient engagement throughout the prescription journey.

"Electronic prescribing infrastructure plays an important role in connecting prescribers, pharmacies, payers, and patients through trusted prescription data," said David Delaney, MD, president of FDB. "The launch of RxWallet on FDB Vela demonstrates how modern prescribing networks can facilitate greater transparency and patient choice by delivering timely cost and coverage information directly to consumers during the prescription process."

RxWallet receives prescription and benefits information through the FDB Vela ePrescribing network, which supports real-time communication among prescribers, pharmacies, and payers. Through a mobile experience designed to give consumers pricing visibility, RxWallet enables patients to select a pharmacy based on potential out-of-pocket costs, available discounts, and location convenience before a prescription is directed to a particular pharmacy and filled.

"Turning this collaboration into a live, consumer-facing experience is a major milestone in our mission to give people a simple, reliable way to access affordable prescriptions," said Robert Oscar, CEO and founder of RxEOB. "Now, with FDB Vela powering RxWallet behind the scenes, consumers can see their potential out-of-pocket costs and compare options on their phones, which helps them avoid financial surprises at the pharmacy and stay on therapy."

Prescription affordability continues to influence whether patients initiate or maintain treatment. New research from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 32% of Americans are "very worried" about being able to afford their healthcare, highlighting prescription drugs as a leading cost concern. Delivering price transparency to consumers earlier in the prescribing process can help patients understand their options and reduce the likelihood of prescription abandonment.

Through the integration with FDB Vela, consumers whose prescribers participate in the network gain access to personalized prescription pricing estimates, real-time discount and coupon availability, and the ability to route prescriptions to a preferred pharmacy based on cost and convenience.

The launch of RxWallet on FDB Vela underscores the ongoing momentum for FDB Vela as a transformative force in the electronic prescribing landscape. By providing a cloud-native network that connects pharmacies, prescribers, and payers, FDB Vela enables organizations like RxEOB to build next-generation patient tools on a foundation of reliable, real-time clinical and transactional data. RxWallet is among a growing portfolio of solutions leveraging this infrastructure to reshape how Americans interact with the healthcare system.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) delivers clinically robust, workflow-integrated drug knowledge that is intuitive, patient-specific, and actionable, enabling more precise medication decisions at the point of care. Trusted for our rigorous quality control, deep clinical expertise, and collaborative approach, we help improve patient safety, streamline operations, and enhance health outcomes. Our comprehensive drug databases and next-generation medication decision support solutions power healthcare information systems used by the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and beyond, impacting millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. FDB Vela™ is a cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

To learn more about FDB Vela, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/solutions/fdb-vela-eprescribing-network. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

About RxEOB

RxEOB is a health information technology company with deep roots in pharmacy, medical, and related data. For 25 years the company has helped health plans and pharmacy benefit managers engage their members to optimize the clinical and financial effectiveness of prescription benefit programs through intelligent communications. From predictive pricing and preferred alternatives to algorithms that account for individualized benefit coverage, RxEOB leverages patient-specific characteristics including social factors, demographic data, behavioral and claim history to provide relevant communications and trusted engagement programs while maintaining strict adherence to regulatory compliance.

Media Contacts

Supreme Communications for FDB

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RxEOB

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SOURCE FDB (First Databank)