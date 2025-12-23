RxWellness COO Phoebe Casey Named to WPO Women2Watch 2025 List

Co-Founder Recognized for Building One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Women-Led Healthcare Companies

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RxWellness Spine & Health announced today that co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Phoebe Casey has been named to the Women's Presidents Organization's prestigious Women2Watch 2025 list, honoring 50 high-growth women-led companies nationwide.

The recognition validates Casey's 29-year track record transforming Fortune 100 companies and her transition to healthcare entrepreneurship. Under her operational leadership, RxWellness expanded from a single chiropractic practice to a 12-location multidisciplinary healthcare network spanning Northern Virginia and Maryland, treating over 150,000 patients and generating 7,500+ five-star reviews.

From Corporate Systems to Healthcare Innovation

Casey co-founded RxWellness with Dr. Philip Golinsky in 2018, bringing dual business degrees in Accounting and Management Information Systems to an industry traditionally dominated by single-provider practices. Her systematic approach revolutionized patient care delivery through standardized protocols, integrated service offerings, and data-driven expansion strategies.

"Phoebe's ability to bring Fortune 100 operational excellence to healthcare delivery has been transformative," said Dr. Philip Golinsky, CEO and co-founder, who has worked alongside Casey for nearly three decades. "She built the operational foundation that allows us to scale clinical excellence across multiple locations while maintaining personalized care. This recognition reflects her unique contribution to redefining what multidisciplinary healthcare can achieve."

Scaling Beyond Traditional Chiropractic

Casey's operational innovations enabled RxWellness to expand beyond traditional chiropractic services into physical therapy, regenerative medicine, massage therapy, and spinal decompression. This multidisciplinary model addresses root causes rather than symptoms, positioning RxWellness as a comprehensive wellness destination.

Building on this success, Casey founded RxWellness Aesthetics & Anti-Aging as a distinct brand within the organization, seamlessly integrating high-end medical spa, anti-aging, and aesthetic services across multiple locations. This entrepreneurial expansion demonstrates her ability to identify market opportunities and create entirely new revenue streams while maintaining the operational excellence that defines the core healthcare business.

"I'm honored by this recognition, but it truly reflects our entire team's commitment to patient-centered care," said Phoebe Casey, COO of RxWellness Spine & Health. "Building sustainable healthcare systems requires balancing clinical excellence with operational efficiency. Every protocol we've developed aims to help more patients achieve lasting wellness while maintaining the quality that defines RxWellness."

Next-Generation Growth Strategy

The Women2Watch recognition comes as RxWellness positions for continued expansion through RxWellness Management Co., the organization's business innovation arm, led by VP of Growth Dylan Casey.

"This recognition validates the scalable model my mother built since co-founding RxWellness," said Dylan Casey, VP of Growth at RxWellness Spine & Health. "Her operational systems create the foundation for aggressive growth without sacrificing quality and patient outcomes. The Women2Watch honor reflects not just past success but the growth trajectory ahead."

Phoebe Casey serves as a model for women entrepreneurs transitioning from corporate leadership to healthcare innovation, demonstrating how systems thinking and operational discipline translate across industries.

About RxWellness Spine & Health

RxWellness Spine & Health operates 12 state-of-the-art multidisciplinary clinics across Northern Virginia and Maryland, providing comprehensive chiropractic care, physical therapy, regenerative medicine, and wellness services. With over 30 years of service in the DMV area and 150,000+ patients treated, RxWellness combines clinical excellence with operational sophistication to deliver personalized, natural pain management solutions.

About the Women's Presidents Organization

The Women's Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization for women presidents, CEOs, and managing directors of privately held companies. The annual Women2Watch list recognizes 50 high-growth, women-led businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and sustainable business practices.

