Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, Donates $1 Million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Launching the Changemaker Challenge

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company, is making a powerful impact on the future of young people across the nation. Following the incredible support of his late mentor, Clayton Roth, who served as his "Big Brother" for 30 years, Detert is giving back in a big way with a $1 million donation, in honor of Clayton, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The gift marks the launch of the "Changemakers Challenge," a bold initiative aimed at raising $5 million for the organization and connecting young people with life-changing mentorship opportunities.

The Changemakers Challenge, co-led by Detert and Michael Kassan, CEO of 3C Ventures, is calling upon industry leaders, agencies, and professionals across the media, marketing, and advertising sectors to join forces and amplify the reach of youth mentorship. The initiative kicks off on Giving Tuesday, December 3, with a goal of raising an additional $4 million, which will fund 50,000 life-changing mentor-mentee matches nationwide.

"As someone who was deeply impacted by mentorship growing up, I know firsthand how life-changing the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters can be," said Detert. "I was lucky enough to have a mentor who helped guide me through some of my most challenging years. His belief in me gave me the confidence to chase my dreams and reach goals I never thought possible. The guidance I received shaped the person I am today, and I want to give back to make sure more young people have the same opportunity."

Detert's personal experience with mentorship fuels his passion for ensuring that all children have access to the support, encouragement, and guidance that can help them succeed. Through this generous donation, he hopes to ignite a ripple effect, encouraging others to step up and invest in the next generation of leaders.

"As a fellow board member and friend, Ryan is an inspiration, and his testimony moved me just like many of the youth impacted by Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Kassan. "By teaming up with Ryan, we want to harness the power of the creative community to change the odds for young people, just as Clayton did for Ryan. I'm confident we can create an even bigger impact and strengthen the creative talent pipeline for the next generation."

In addition to monetary donations, the Changemakers Challenge also aims to secure $100 million in in-kind media, ensuring that the stories and importance of mentorship reach broader audiences across platforms. These efforts will help increase visibility, relevance, and long-term support for Big Brothers Big Sisters, ultimately driving engagement from corporate partners, consumers, and volunteers.

The Changemakers Challenge is part of Brothers Big Sisters' year-long celebration of the organization's 120th anniversary and long-standing history in changing lives by changing the odds for millions of youth. To kick off the challenge, Detert and Kassan will host a special "Changemaker Bruncheon" during Super Bowl week at NFL House, inviting companies and individuals to learn more about the mission, make their pledge, and announce commitments to becoming a Changemaker. The challenge will culminate in NYC at BBBSA's Big Benefit event being held in September 2025, an opportunity to showcase the industry's transformational support for youth mentorship.

"Ryan's extraordinary gift signifies how mentorship is a powerful tool in breaking down barriers and creating pathways for success, particularly in industries like media, marketing, and advertising. By empowering young people with the guidance of caring mentors, we're shaping the future talent pipeline and ensuring that these young individuals can become the leaders of tomorrow," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "We are incredibly grateful for Ryan and Michael's leadership with the Changemaker Challenge. Their unwavering support is not only a testament to their commitment to changing the odds for young people, but also to the power of mentorship in transforming lives."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the country. The organization's mentorship model has proven to help young people build confidence, improve academic performance, and achieve their personal and professional goals.

For more information on how to participate in the Changemakers Challenge and donate, visit www.bbbsa.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

