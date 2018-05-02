Ryan Jandreau Joins Arcadia as Vice President of Business Development

"Ryan brings over 15 years of experience in financial services, and he is a highly respected leader in the industry. We are honored that he's chosen to join us," said Brad Cantwell, Arcadia President. "He'll be a great addition to our leadership team and will strengthen our ability to grow and enhance our service model."

Mr. Jandreau will be responsible for leading and coordinating business development efforts at Arcadia, focusing on expanding client opportunities throughout the United States and Canada and overseeing the Arcadia Sales and Marketing Team. He will report to Arcadia's President, Brad Cantwell and will be located in the greater Boston area.

"I'm grateful and excited to join Arcadia at such an important time in the firm's history," said Jandreau. "Structured settlements are more important than ever to people impacted by injury. I look forward to using my expertise and experience at this industry-leading organization to help solve increasingly complex challenges."

Jandreau received a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Maine and has earned a CSSC® (Certified Structured Settlement Consultant) designation from the University of Notre Dame. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC).

About Arcadia

Arcadia (formerly EPS Settlements Group) helps resolve conflicts, reduce litigation expenses and create long-term financial security for people involved in personal injury claims through settlement consulting services. The company has a rich history as the first structured settlements firm in the world. In more than 45 years in business, Arcadia has helped settle over 300,000 claims involving structured settlement funding of over $30 billion. Arcadia has more than 160 experienced settlement professionals across 60 offices in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.teamarcadia.com.

