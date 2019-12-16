Ryan Kooiman of Standard Motor Products Recognized by Northwood University

Dr. Kent MacDonald, Northwood University President, commented on the recipients, stating, "This award is Northwood University's recognition of substantial dedication from these recipients over a number of years, to the educational process and the automotive aftermarket." Continued Dr. MacDonald, "As a subject matter expert for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, Ryan is very involved in preparing the next generation of technicians and shop owners in the aftermarket."

Commenting on the award, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "We are very proud of the commitment Ryan and the SMP trainers exhibit as they endeavor to educate technicians throughout our industry. This year alone SMP trained more than 60,000 technicians in 2,500 classes."

About SMP:

Celebrating 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

