Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Fourth Quarter net sales of $385.1 million up 12.2%, and up 4.3% excluding Nissens

Full year net sales of $1.79 billion, up 22.4%, with growth of 4.0% excluding Nissens

Adjusted diluted earnings per share up 19.1% in Q4 and up 26.8% for the full year

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 bps in Q4 and 160 bps for the full year

Guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%-12%

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $385.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to loss of $0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $12.8 million or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $1.79 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.46 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $79.0 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million or $2.41 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were $90.3 million or $4.02 per diluted share and $70.5 million or $3.17 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We were very pleased with our results in the period as the strong performance we experienced throughout the year continued. Sales for the quarter were up 12.2%, and up 22.4% for the full year. Excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive, sales for the quarter and year were up 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 19.1% for the quarter and 26.8% for the year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket

Vehicle Control sales increased 3.3% in the fourth quarter, with full-year performance of 3.0% growth. The solid results in the quarter were due to a combination of factors including favorable customer order patterns, general strength across our non-discretionary categories, and the on-going benefit from our customers' footprint expansion activities. Customer POS remained healthy in the quarter, continuing a trend we have seen throughout the year.





sales increased 3.3% in the fourth quarter, with full-year performance of 3.0% growth. The solid results in the quarter were due to a combination of factors including favorable customer order patterns, general strength across our non-discretionary categories, and the on-going benefit from our customers' footprint expansion activities. Customer POS remained healthy in the quarter, continuing a trend we have seen throughout the year. Temperature Control sales increased an impressive 5.9% in the quarter versus a challenging compare of 30% in last year's fourth quarter and finished the year up 12.2%. This has been another very strong year for the segment, as the season for this business appears to be starting earlier and lasting longer. In addition to weather patterns that drive demand, we believe our strong brand recognition among professional installers has helped increase our customers' share of the market.





sales increased an impressive 5.9% in the quarter versus a challenging compare of 30% in last year's fourth quarter and finished the year up 12.2%. This has been another very strong year for the segment, as the season for this business appears to be starting earlier and lasting longer. In addition to weather patterns that drive demand, we believe our strong brand recognition among professional installers has helped increase our customers' share of the market. Both North American aftermarket segments experienced a modest sales lift from tariff passthroughs implemented in the second half of the year, tempered by some compression of gross margins from passing through tariffs at cost.

Nissens

Nissens delivered another solid quarterly performance with sales of $64.1 million. For 2025, Nissens contributed $305.4 million in sales with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%. Nissens continues to gain share in its markets driven by strong brand awareness and operational excellence, and we expect this outperformance to continue. In November, we completed our first full year of ownership, and heading into 2026 we expect to begin to realize some of the benefits from synergy and integration efforts, including a modest uplift from recently launched new product categories and expanding growth synergies through cross-selling opportunities.

Engineered Solutions

Engineered Solutions sales saw some rebound in the quarter with 6.3% growth over last year's quarter, primarily driven by timing of orders in our powersports-related categories. For the full year, the segment posted a 3.8% decline in sales as it was impacted by cyclical softness across global end markets, but we were pleased to see sequential recovery in the second half of the year. We also made the decision to wind down certain customer programs in the quarter, for which we incurred some one-time costs. We believe the segment has seen demand stabilize and should experience more stable quarterly performance moving into 2026.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $37.4 million, an improvement of 130 bps to 9.7% of net sales. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $200.9 million, showing an improvement of 160 bps to 11.2% of net sales, exceeding our guidance of 10.5% - 11%. The increases were driven by strong performance in our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses. Nissens contributed $6.5 million and $48.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $546.7 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage stood at 2.7x at the end of the quarter and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 includes an expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and while always the most volatile, a more stable performance in Engineered Solutions. Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11.0%-12.0% that should be aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains. As we lap the implementation of tariff-related pricing, we expect a slight increase in sales from higher pricing, but some continued margin compression from pass-through at our cost.

This guidance is based on tariffs in place before the recent Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs and the announcement of new Section 122 tariffs, and any impact thereof. We will continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement changes as necessary.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses led the way in this year's strong performance. The global aftermarket continues to be resilient and demand for our products remains strong, driven by the quality, brand recognition and high levels of customer service we provide. We are optimistic heading into 2026 and think we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable trends to drive growth and increased shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Net sales $ 385,090

$ 343,352

$ 1,791,158

$ 1,463,849 Cost of sales 263,087

242,366

1,231,750

1,040,528 Gross profit 122,003

100,986

559,408

423,321 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,906

95,282

420,659

335,104 Restructuring and integration expenses 543

1,894

2,580

7,668 Other income, net 19

70

338

75 Operating income 21,573

3,880

136,507

80,624 Other non-operating income (expense), net (502)

1,730

5,355

6,877 Interest expense 7,889

5,548

31,339

13,512 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 13,182

62

110,523

73,989 Provision for income taxes 3,750

667

30,617

19,385 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 9,432

(605)

79,906

54,604 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,329)

(1,401)

(37,698)

(26,128) Net earnings (loss) 8,103

(2,006)

42,208

28,476 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 241

191

873

976 Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP $ 7,862

$ (2,197)

$ 41,335

$ 27,500















Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP













Continuing operations $ 9,191

$ (796)

$ 79,033

$ 53,628 Discontinued operations (1,329)

(1,401)

(37,698)

(26,128) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP $ 7,862

$ (2,197)

$ 41,335

$ 27,500















Per common share data













Basic:













Continuing operations $ 0.42

$ (0.04)

$ 3.59

$ 2.46 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.06)

(1.71)

(1.20) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.36

$ (0.10)

$ 1.88

$ 1.26















Diluted:













Continuing operations $ 0.41

$ (0.04)

$ 3.52

$ 2.41 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.06)

(1.68)

(1.17) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.35

$ (0.10)

$ 1.84

$ 1.24















Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31

$ 0.29

$ 1.24

$ 1.16















Weighted average number of common shares, basic 22,080,526

21,798,092

21,986,301

21,801,141 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,669,246

22,286,577

22,483,591

22,237,060

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited)







Vehicle Control













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 118,184

$ 114,414

$ 486,203

$ 467,460 Electrical and Safety 63,599

56,589

241,938

229,361 Wire Sets and Other 11,886

16,415

57,251

65,739 Total Vehicle Control 193,669

187,418

785,392

762,560















Temperature Control













AC System Components 30,780

29,298

316,781

274,926 Other Thermal Components 30,682

28,716

109,586

105,162 Total Temperature Control 61,462

58,014

426,367

380,088















Nissens Automotive













Air Conditioning 22,711

9,214

126,727

9,214 Engine Cooling 31,366

19,287

126,389

19,287 Engine Efficiency 10,044

7,244

52,261

7,244 Total Nissens Automotive 64,121

35,745

305,377

35,745















Engineered Solutions













Light Vehicle 19,726

20,772

84,887

91,548 Commercial Vehicle 19,687

20,155

81,239

89,171 Construction/Agriculture 7,763

8,201

35,618

35,832 All Other 18,886

13,047

72,740

68,905 Total Engineered Solutions 66,062

62,175

274,484

285,456















Other (224)

—

(462)

—















Total $ 385,090

$ 343,352

$ 1,791,158

$ 1,463,849

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Operating Profit



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,









2025

2024

2025

2024 (in thousands; percentage of net sales)

(Unaudited)











Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 62,130 32.1 %

$ 59,565 31.8 %

$ 247,105 31.5 %

$ 244,085 32.0 % Temperature Control

22,914 37.3 %

19,171 33.0 %

144,821 34.0 %

117,792 31.0 % Nissens Automotive

27,160 42.4 %

14,590 40.8 %

126,640 41.5 %

14,590 40.8 % Engineered Solutions

11,879 18.0 %

10,725 17.2 %

49,132 17.9 %

49,919 17.5 % All Other

—



—



—



—

Subtotal

$ 124,083 32.2 %

$ 104,051 30.3 %

$ 567,698 31.7 %

$ 426,386 29.1 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

— — %

(3,065) -0.9 %

(6,210) -0.3 %

(3,065) -0.2 % Customer Program Wind Down

(2,080) -0.5 %

— — %

(2,080) -0.1 %

— — % Gross Margin

$ 122,003 31.7 %

$ 100,986 29.4 %

$ 559,408 31.2 %

$ 423,321 28.9 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 45,209 23.3 %

$ 42,402 22.6 %

$ 178,885 22.8 %

$ 172,525 22.6 % Temperature Control

15,660 25.5 %

15,369 26.5 %

83,519 19.6 %

82,010 21.6 % Nissens Automotive

23,575 36.8 %

14,205 39.7 %

91,832 30.1 %

14,205 39.7 % Engineered Solutions

8,384 12.7 %

8,832 14.2 %

34,370 12.5 %

34,323 12.0 % All Other

4,854



5,467



27,693



21,630

Subtotal

$ 97,682 25.4 %

$ 86,275 25.1 %

$ 416,299 23.2 %

$ 324,693 22.2 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237 0.1 %

9,007 2.6 %

2,373 0.1 %

10,411 0.7 % Customer Program Wind Down

1,987 0.5 %

— — %

1,987 0.1 %

— — % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 99,906 25.9 %

$ 95,282 27.8 %

$ 420,659 23.5 %

$ 335,104 22.9 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 16,921 8.7 %

$ 17,163 9.2 %

$ 68,220 8.7 %

$ 71,560 9.4 % Temperature Control

7,254 11.8 %

3,802 6.6 %

61,302 14.4 %

35,782 9.4 % Nissens Automotive

3,585 5.6 %

385 1.1 %

34,808 11.4 %

385 1.1 % Engineered Solutions

3,495 5.3 %

1,893 3.0 %

14,762 5.4 %

15,596 5.5 % All Other

(4,854)



(5,467)



(27,693)



(21,630)

Subtotal

$ 26,401 6.9 %

$ 17,776 5.2 %

$ 151,399 8.5 %

$ 101,693 6.9 % Restructuring

(543) -0.1 %

(1,894) -0.6 %

(2,580) -0.1 %

(7,668) -0.5 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(237) -0.1 %

(12,072) -3.5 %

(8,583) -0.5 %

(13,476) -0.9 % Customer Program Wind Down

(4,067) -1.1 %

— — %

(4,067) -0.2 %

— — % Other Income, Net

19 — %

70 — %

338 — %

75 — % Operating Income

$ 21,573 5.6 %

$ 3,880 1.1 %

$ 136,507 7.6 %

$ 80,624 5.5 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP















GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 9,191

$ (796)

$ 79,033

$ 53,628

















Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

13,041

8,583

15,245 Customer Program Wind Down

4,067

—

4,067

— Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period

—

—

—

(380) Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(1,260)

(3,631)

(3,960)

(5,705) Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 12,778

$ 10,508

$ 90,303

$ 70,456

















Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP















GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.41

$ (0.04)

$ 3.52

$ 2.41 Restructuring Expenses

0.02

0.08

0.11

0.34 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

0.01

0.59

0.38

0.69 Customer Program Wind Down

0.18

—

0.18

— Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period

—

—

—

(0.02) Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.06)

(0.16)

(0.17)

(0.25) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.56

$ 0.47

$ 4.02

$ 3.17

















Operating Income















GAAP Operating Income

$ 21,573

$ 3,880

$ 136,507

$ 80,624

















Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

12,072

8,583

13,476 Customer Program Wind Down

4,067

—

4,067

— Other Income, Net

(19)

(70)

(338)

(75) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 26,401

$ 17,776

$ 151,399

$ 101,693

















EBITDA without Special Items















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 13,182

$ 62

$ 110,523

$ 73,989

















Depreciation and Amortization

11,455

9,405

43,848

31,413 Interest Expense

7,889

5,548

31,339

13,512 EBITDA

32,526

15,015

185,710

118,914

















Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

12,072

8,583

13,476 Customer Program Wind Down

4,067

—

4,067

— Special Items

4,847

13,966

15,230

21,144

















EBITDA without Special Items

$ 37,373

$ 28,981

$ 200,940

$ 140,058



Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments





Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 16,339

$ 7,315

$ 3,468

$ (587)

$ (4,962)

$ 21,573

























Restructuring Expenses

531

—

—

13

(1)

543 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

129

—

108

237 Customer Program Wind Down

—

—

—

4,067

—

4,067 Other (Income) Expense, Net

52

(61)

(14)

4

—

(19) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 16,922

$ 7,254

$ 3,583

$ 3,497

$ (4,855)

$ 26,401

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 15,292

$ 6,466

$ (2,658)

$ (882)

$ (5,036)

$ 13,182

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,265

938

3,290

2,587

375

11,455 Interest Expense

1,365

581

5,705

554

(316)

7,889 EBITDA

20,922

7,985

6,337

2,259

(4,977)

32,526

























Restructuring Expenses

531

—

—

13

(1)

543 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

129

—

108

237 Customer Program Wind Down

—

—

—

4,067

—

4,067 Special Items

531

—

129

4,080

107

4,847

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 21,453

$ 7,985

$ 6,466

$ 6,339

$ (4,870)

$ 37,373 % of Net Sales

11.1 %

13.0 %

10.1 %

9.6 %





9.7 %





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 15,621

$ 3,635

$ (2,768)

$ 1,766

$ (14,374)

$ 3,880

























Restructuring Expenses

1,536

169

—

189

—

1,894 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

3,165

—

8,907

12,072 Other Income, Net

6

(2)

(12)

(62)

—

(70) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 17,163

$ 3,802

$ 385

$ 1,893

$ (5,467)

$ 17,776

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 14,893

$ 4,216

$ (6,087)

$ 2,184

$ (15,144)

$ 62

























Depreciation And Amortization

3,860

827

1,943

2,368

407

9,405 Interest Expense

484

312

4,147

560

45

5,548 EBITDA

19,237

5,355

3

5,112

(14,692)

15,015

























Restructuring Expenses

1,536

169

—

189

—

1,894 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

3,165

—

8,907

12,072 Special Items

1,536

169

3,165

189

8,907

13,966

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 20,773

$ 5,524

$ 3,168

$ 5,301

$ (5,785)

$ 28,981 % of Net Sales

11.1 %

9.5 %

8.9 %

8.5 %





8.4 %





























Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (In thousands; unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 65,796

$ 61,485

$ 26,900

$ 10,598

$ (28,272)

$ 136,507

























Restructuring Expenses

2,271

190

—

118

1

2,580 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

8,006

—

577

8,583 Customer Program Wind Down

—

—

—

4,067

—

4,067 Other (Income) Expense, Net

154

(373)

(99)

(20)

—

(338) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 68,221

$ 61,302

$ 34,807

$ 14,763

$ (27,694)

$ 151,399

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 62,040

$ 61,139

$ 5,384

$ 10,776

$ (28,816)

$ 110,523

























Depreciation and Amortization

16,178

3,285

12,935

10,088

1,362

43,848 Interest Expense

5,185

2,469

22,160

2,071

(546)

31,339 EBITDA

83,403

66,893

40,479

22,935

(28,000)

185,710

























Restructuring Expenses

2,271

190

—

118

1

2,580 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

8,006

—

577

8,583 Customer Program Wind Down

—

—

—

4,067

—

4,067 Special Items

2,271

190

8,006

4,185

578

15,230

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 85,674

$ 67,083

$ 48,485

$ 27,120

$ (27,422)

$ 200,940 % of Net Sales

10.9 %

15.7 %

15.9 %

9.9 %





11.2 %





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands; unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 67,306

$ 34,937

$ (2,768)

$ 14,820

$ (33,671)

$ 80,624

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

4,248

847

—

843

1,730

7,668 Acquisition Expenses

—

—

3,165

—

10,311

13,476 Other Income (Loss), Net

6

(2)

(12)

(67)

—

(75) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 71,560

$ 35,782

$ 385

$ 15,596

$ (21,630)

$ 101,693

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 61,119

$ 36,612

$ (6,087)

$ 16,666

$ (34,321)

$ 73,989

























Depreciation And Amortization

14,841

3,307

1,943

9,608

1,714

31,413 Interest Expense

5,976

2,360

4,147

2,364

(1,335)

13,512 EBITDA

81,936

42,279

3

28,638

(33,942)

118,914

























Restructuring and Integration Expenses

4,248

847

—

843

1,730

7,668 Acquisition Expenses

—

—

3,165

—

10,311

13,476 Special Items

4,248

847

3,165

843

12,041

21,144

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 86,184

$ 43,126

$ 3,168

$ 29,481

$ (21,901)

$ 140,058 % of Net Sales

11.3 %

11.3 %

8.9 %

10.3 %





9.6 %





























Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 2025 December 2024 ASSETS Cash

$ 72,031

$ 44,426









Accounts Receivable, Gross

242,063

216,191 Allowance For Expected Credit Losses

10,043

5,472 Accounts Receivable, Net

232,020

210,719









Inventories

712,151

624,913 Unreturned Customer Inventory

15,771

16,163 Other Current Assets

18,477

25,703 Total Current Assets

1,050,450

921,924









Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

188,562

168,735 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

105,178

109,899 Goodwill

256,159

241,418 Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net

212,056

210,430 Other Intangibles, Net

99,102

90,540 Deferred Income Taxes

25,384

13,199 Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates

26,310

24,842 Other Assets

32,040

33,139 Total Assets

$ 1,995,241

$ 1,814,126









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility

$ 30,000

$ 10,800 Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt

21,988

16,317 Accounts Payable

169,089

148,009 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

79,526

84,936 Accrued Customer Returns

49,554

46,471 Accrued Core Liability

12,528

12,807 Accrued Rebates

84,494

76,168 Payroll And Commissions

46,135

40,964 Total Current Liabilities

493,314

436,472









Long-term Debt

566,727

535,197 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities

93,381

98,214 Accrued Asbestos Liabilities

112,625

84,568 Other Accrued Liabilities

30,932

29,593









Total Liabilities

1,296,979

1,184,044









Total SMP Stockholders' Equity

683,699

615,745 Noncontrolling Interest

14,563

14,337 Total Stockholders' Equity

698,262

630,082









Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,995,241

$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net Earnings $ 42,208

$ 28,476 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:





Depreciation And Amortization 43,848

31,413 Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes 37,698

26,128 Other 14,918

2,212 Change In Assets And Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (16,767)

(8,753) Inventory (81,629)

(36,883) Accounts Payable 14,601

8,166 Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets 6,655

856 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses (6,110)

24,170 Other 2,018

908 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 57,440

76,693







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Acquisitions of and Investments in Businesses —

(372,491) Capital Expenditures (38,724)

(44,018) Other Investing Activities 3,060

(2,174) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (35,664)

(418,683)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Net Change In Debt 27,725

392,630 Purchase Of Treasury Stock —

(10,428) Dividends Paid (27,272)

(25,341) Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interest (785)

(2,347) Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs —

(5,133) Other Financing Activities 63

166 Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities (269)

349,547







Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash 6,098

4,343 Net Increase In Cash 27,605

11,900 Cash At Beginning Of Period 44,426

32,526 Cash At End Of Period $ 72,031

$ 44,426

