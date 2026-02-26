Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Feb 26, 2026, 08:30 ET

  • Fourth Quarter net sales of $385.1 million up 12.2%, and up 4.3% excluding Nissens
  • Full year net sales of $1.79 billion, up 22.4%, with growth of 4.0% excluding Nissens
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share up 19.1% in Q4 and up 26.8% for the full year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 bps in Q4 and 160 bps for the full year
  • Guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%-12%

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $385.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to loss of $0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $12.8 million or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. 

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $1.79 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.46 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $79.0 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million or $2.41 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were $90.3 million or $4.02 per diluted share and $70.5 million or $3.17 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We were very pleased with our results in the period as the strong performance we experienced throughout the year continued. Sales for the quarter were up 12.2%, and up 22.4% for the full year. Excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive, sales for the quarter and year were up 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 19.1% for the quarter and 26.8% for the year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket

  • Vehicle Control sales increased 3.3% in the fourth quarter, with full-year performance of 3.0% growth. The solid results in the quarter were due to a combination of factors including favorable customer order patterns, general strength across our non-discretionary categories, and the on-going benefit from our customers' footprint expansion activities. Customer POS remained healthy in the quarter, continuing a trend we have seen throughout the year.

  • Temperature Control sales increased an impressive 5.9% in the quarter versus a challenging compare of 30% in last year's fourth quarter and finished the year up 12.2%. This has been another very strong year for the segment, as the season for this business appears to be starting earlier and lasting longer. In addition to weather patterns that drive demand, we believe our strong brand recognition among professional installers has helped increase our customers' share of the market.

  • Both North American aftermarket segments experienced a modest sales lift from tariff passthroughs implemented in the second half of the year, tempered by some compression of gross margins from passing through tariffs at cost.

Nissens
Nissens delivered another solid quarterly performance with sales of $64.1 million. For 2025, Nissens contributed $305.4 million in sales with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%.  Nissens continues to gain share in its markets driven by strong brand awareness and operational excellence, and we expect this outperformance to continue.  In November, we completed our first full year of ownership, and heading into 2026 we expect to begin to realize some of the benefits from synergy and integration efforts, including a modest uplift from recently launched new product categories and expanding growth synergies through cross-selling opportunities.      

Engineered Solutions
Engineered Solutions sales saw some rebound in the quarter with 6.3% growth over last year's quarter, primarily driven by timing of orders in our powersports-related categories. For the full year, the segment posted a 3.8% decline in sales as it was impacted by cyclical softness across global end markets, but we were pleased to see sequential recovery in the second half of the year. We also made the decision to wind down certain customer programs in the quarter, for which we incurred some one-time costs. We believe the segment has seen demand stabilize and should experience more stable quarterly performance moving into 2026.

Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $37.4 million, an improvement of 130 bps to 9.7% of net sales.  On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $200.9 million, showing an improvement of 160 bps to 11.2% of net sales, exceeding our guidance of 10.5% - 11%.  The increases were driven by strong performance in our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses. Nissens contributed $6.5 million and $48.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.        

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $546.7 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage stood at 2.7x at the end of the quarter and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.              

2026 Guidance
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 includes an expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and while always the most volatile, a more stable performance in Engineered Solutions. Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11.0%-12.0% that should be aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains.  As we lap the implementation of tariff-related pricing, we expect a slight increase in sales from higher pricing, but some continued margin compression from pass-through at our cost.  

This guidance is based on tariffs in place before the recent Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs and the announcement of new Section 122 tariffs, and any impact thereof.  We will continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement changes as necessary.

Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026. 

Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses led the way in this year's strong performance. The global aftermarket continues to be resilient and demand for our products remains strong, driven by the quality, brand recognition and high levels of customer service we provide. We are optimistic heading into 2026 and think we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable trends to drive growth and increased shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."        

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4849 (domestic) or 203-518-9848 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP4Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-2123 (domestic) or 402-220-1137 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Net sales

$              385,090

$              343,352

$          1,791,158

$          1,463,849

Cost of sales

263,087

242,366

1,231,750

1,040,528

Gross profit

122,003

100,986

559,408

423,321

Selling, general and administrative expenses

99,906

95,282

420,659

335,104

Restructuring and integration expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668

Other income, net

19

70

338

75

Operating income

21,573

3,880

136,507

80,624

Other non-operating income (expense), net

(502)

1,730

5,355

6,877

Interest expense

7,889

5,548

31,339

13,512

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

13,182

62

110,523

73,989

Provision for income taxes

3,750

667

30,617

19,385

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

9,432

(605)

79,906

54,604

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,329)

(1,401)

(37,698)

(26,128)

Net earnings (loss)

8,103

(2,006)

42,208

28,476

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

241

191

873

976

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$                  7,862

$                (2,197)

$                41,335

$                27,500








Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP






Continuing operations

$                  9,191

$                   (796)

$                79,033

$                53,628

Discontinued operations

(1,329)

(1,401)

(37,698)

(26,128)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$                  7,862

$                (2,197)

$                41,335

$                27,500








Per common share data








Basic:






Continuing operations

$                    0.42

$                  (0.04)

$                    3.59

$                    2.46

Discontinued operations

(0.06)

(0.06)

(1.71)

(1.20)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$                    0.36

$                  (0.10)

$                    1.88

$                    1.26








Diluted:






Continuing operations

$                    0.41

$                  (0.04)

$                    3.52

$                    2.41

Discontinued operations

(0.06)

(0.06)

(1.68)

(1.17)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$                    0.35

$                  (0.10)

$                    1.84

$                    1.24








Dividend declared per common share

$                    0.31

$                    0.29

$                    1.24

$                    1.16








Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,080,526

21,798,092

21,986,301

21,801,141

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,669,246

22,286,577

22,483,591

22,237,060

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Revenues


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Vehicle Control








Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$         118,184

$         114,414

$         486,203

$         467,460

Electrical and Safety

63,599

56,589

241,938

229,361

Wire Sets and Other

11,886

16,415

57,251

65,739

Total Vehicle Control

193,669

187,418

785,392

762,560








Temperature Control








AC System Components

30,780

29,298

316,781

274,926

Other Thermal Components

30,682

28,716

109,586

105,162

Total Temperature Control

61,462

58,014

426,367

380,088








Nissens Automotive






Air Conditioning

22,711

9,214

126,727

9,214

Engine Cooling

31,366

19,287

126,389

19,287

Engine Efficiency

10,044

7,244

52,261

7,244

Total Nissens Automotive

64,121

35,745

305,377

35,745








Engineered Solutions








Light Vehicle

19,726

20,772

84,887

91,548

Commercial Vehicle

19,687

20,155

81,239

89,171

Construction/Agriculture

7,763

8,201

35,618

35,832

All Other

18,886

13,047

72,740

68,905

Total Engineered Solutions

66,062

62,175

274,484

285,456








Other

(224)


(462)









Total

$         385,090

$         343,352

$      1,791,158

$      1,463,849

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Operating Profit


Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands; percentage of net sales)

(Unaudited)





Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$     62,130

32.1 %

$     59,565

31.8 %

$   247,105

31.5 %

$ 244,085

32.0 %

Temperature Control

22,914

37.3 %

19,171

33.0 %

144,821

34.0 %

117,792

31.0 %

Nissens Automotive

27,160

42.4 %

14,590

40.8 %

126,640

41.5 %

14,590

40.8 %

Engineered Solutions

11,879

18.0 %

10,725

17.2 %

49,132

17.9 %

49,919

17.5 %

All Other








        Subtotal

$   124,083

32.2 %

$   104,051

30.3 %

$   567,698

31.7 %

$ 426,386

29.1 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

— %

(3,065)

-0.9 %

(6,210)

-0.3 %

(3,065)

-0.2 %

Customer Program Wind Down

(2,080)

-0.5 %

— %

(2,080)

-0.1 %

— %

        Gross Margin

$   122,003

31.7 %

$   100,986

29.4 %

$   559,408

31.2 %

$ 423,321

28.9 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$     45,209

23.3 %

$     42,402

22.6 %

$   178,885

22.8 %

$ 172,525

22.6 %

Temperature Control

15,660

25.5 %

15,369

26.5 %

83,519

19.6 %

82,010

21.6 %

Nissens Automotive

23,575

36.8 %

14,205

39.7 %

91,832

30.1 %

14,205

39.7 %

Engineered Solutions

8,384

12.7 %

8,832

14.2 %

34,370

12.5 %

34,323

12.0 %

All Other

4,854

5,467

27,693

21,630

        Subtotal

$     97,682

25.4 %

$     86,275

25.1 %

$   416,299

23.2 %

$ 324,693

22.2 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

0.1 %

9,007

2.6 %

2,373

0.1 %

10,411

0.7 %

Customer Program Wind Down

1,987

0.5 %

— %

1,987

0.1 %

— %

        Selling, General & Administrative

$     99,906

25.9 %

$     95,282

27.8 %

$   420,659

23.5 %

$ 335,104

22.9 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$     16,921

8.7 %

$     17,163

9.2 %

$     68,220

8.7 %

$   71,560

9.4 %

Temperature Control

7,254

11.8 %

3,802

6.6 %

61,302

14.4 %

35,782

9.4 %

Nissens Automotive

3,585

5.6 %

385

1.1 %

34,808

11.4 %

385

1.1 %

Engineered Solutions

3,495

5.3 %

1,893

3.0 %

14,762

5.4 %

15,596

5.5 %

All Other

(4,854)

(5,467)

(27,693)

(21,630)

        Subtotal

$     26,401

6.9 %

$     17,776

5.2 %

$   151,399

8.5 %

$ 101,693

6.9 %

Restructuring


(543)

-0.1 %

(1,894)

-0.6 %

(2,580)

-0.1 %

(7,668)

-0.5 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(237)

-0.1 %

(12,072)

-3.5 %

(8,583)

-0.5 %

(13,476)

-0.9 %

Customer Program Wind Down

(4,067)

-1.1 %

— %

(4,067)

-0.2 %

— %

Other Income, Net

19

— %

70

— %

338

— %

75

— %

        Operating Income

$     21,573

5.6 %

$       3,880

1.1 %

$   136,507

7.6 %

$   80,624

5.5 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP







GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$                     9,191

$                      (796)

$                   79,033

$                   53,628









Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

13,041

8,583

15,245

Customer Program Wind Down

4,067


4,067

Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period




(380)

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(1,260)

(3,631)

(3,960)

(5,705)

Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$                   12,778

$                   10,508

$                   90,303

$                   70,456









Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP







GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$                      0.41

$                     (0.04)

$                      3.52

$                      2.41

Restructuring  Expenses

0.02

0.08

0.11

0.34

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

0.01

0.59

0.38

0.69

Customer Program Wind Down

0.18


0.18

Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period




(0.02)

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.06)

(0.16)

(0.17)

(0.25)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$                      0.56

$                      0.47

$                      4.02

$                      3.17









Operating Income







GAAP Operating Income

$                   21,573

$                     3,880

$                 136,507

$                   80,624









Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

12,072

8,583

13,476

Customer Program Wind Down

4,067


4,067

Other Income, Net

(19)

(70)

(338)

(75)

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$                   26,401

$                   17,776

$                 151,399

$                 101,693









EBITDA without Special Items







GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$                   13,182

$                         62

$                 110,523

$                   73,989









Depreciation and Amortization

11,455

9,405

43,848

31,413

Interest Expense

7,889

5,548

31,339

13,512

     EBITDA

32,526

15,015

185,710

118,914









Restructuring Expenses

543

1,894

2,580

7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

237

12,072

8,583

13,476

Customer Program Wind Down

4,067


4,067

Special Items

4,847

13,966

15,230

21,144









EBITDA without Special Items

$                   37,373

$                   28,981

$                 200,940

$                 140,058

Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments




Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     16,339

$             7,315

$          3,468

$          (587)

$       (4,962)

$           21,573













Restructuring Expenses

531



13

(1)

543

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



129


108

237

Customer Program Wind Down




4,067


4,067

Other (Income) Expense, Net

52

(61)

(14)

4


(19)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     16,922

$             7,254

$          3,583

$          3,497

$       (4,855)

$           26,401













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$     15,292

$             6,466

$       (2,658)

$          (882)

$       (5,036)

$           13,182













Depreciation and Amortization

4,265

938

3,290

2,587

375

11,455

Interest Expense

1,365

581

5,705

554

(316)

7,889

EBITDA

20,922

7,985

6,337

2,259

(4,977)

32,526













Restructuring Expenses

531



13

(1)

543

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



129


108

237

Customer Program Wind Down




4,067


4,067

Special Items

531


129

4,080

107

4,847













EBITDA without Special Items

$     21,453

$             7,985

$          6,466

$        6,339

$       (4,870)

$           37,373

% of Net Sales

11.1 %

13.0 %

10.1 %

9.6 %


9.7 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     15,621

$             3,635

$      (2,768)

$          1,766

$     (14,374)

$             3,880













Restructuring Expenses

1,536

169


189


1,894

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



3,165


8,907

12,072

Other Income, Net

6

(2)

(12)

(62)


(70)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     17,163

$             3,802

$           385

$          1,893

$       (5,467)

$           17,776













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$     14,893

$             4,216

$      (6,087)

$          2,184

$     (15,144)

$                  62













Depreciation And Amortization

3,860

827

1,943

2,368

407

9,405

Interest Expense

484

312

4,147

560

45

5,548

EBITDA

19,237

5,355

3

5,112

(14,692)

15,015













Restructuring Expenses

1,536

169


189


1,894

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



3,165


8,907

12,072

Special Items

1,536

169

3,165

189

8,907

13,966













EBITDA without Special Items

$     20,773

$           5,524

$        3,168

$          5,301

$       (5,785)

$           28,981

% of Net Sales

11.1 %

9.5 %

8.9 %

8.5 %


8.4 %














Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

(In thousands; unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     65,796

$        61,485

$        26,900

$        10,598

$     (28,272)

$      136,507













Restructuring Expenses

2,271

190


118

1

2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



8,006


577

8,583

Customer Program Wind Down




4,067


4,067

Other (Income) Expense, Net

154

(373)

(99)

(20)


(338)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     68,221

$        61,302

$        34,807

$        14,763

$     (27,694)

$      151,399













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$     62,040

$        61,139

$          5,384

$        10,776

$     (28,816)

$      110,523













Depreciation and Amortization

16,178

3,285

12,935

10,088

1,362

43,848

Interest Expense

5,185

2,469

22,160

2,071

(546)

31,339

EBITDA

83,403

66,893

40,479

22,935

(28,000)

185,710













Restructuring Expenses

2,271

190


118

1

2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



8,006


577

8,583

Customer Program Wind Down




4,067


4,067

Special Items

2,271

190

8,006

4,185

578

15,230













EBITDA without Special Items

$     85,674

$        67,083

$        48,485

$      27,120

$     (27,422)

$      200,940

% of Net Sales

10.9 %

15.7 %

15.9 %

9.9 %


11.2 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands; unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$     67,306

$        34,937

$      (2,768)

$        14,820

$     (33,671)

$        80,624













Restructuring and Integration Expenses

4,248

847


843

1,730

7,668

Acquisition Expenses



3,165


10,311

13,476

Other Income (Loss), Net

6

(2)

(12)

(67)


(75)

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$     71,560

$        35,782

$           385

$        15,596

$     (21,630)

$      101,693













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$     61,119

$        36,612

$      (6,087)

$        16,666

$     (34,321)

$        73,989













Depreciation And Amortization

14,841

3,307

1,943

9,608

1,714

31,413

Interest Expense

5,976

2,360

4,147

2,364

(1,335)

13,512

     EBITDA

81,936

42,279

3

28,638

(33,942)

118,914













Restructuring and Integration Expenses

4,248

847


843

1,730

7,668

Acquisition Expenses



3,165


10,311

13,476

Special Items

4,248

847

3,165

843

12,041

21,144













EBITDA without Special Items

$     86,184

$      43,126

$        3,168

$        29,481

$     (21,901)

$      140,058

% of Net Sales

11.3 %

11.3 %

8.9 %

10.3 %


9.6 %














Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 2025

December 2024

ASSETS

Cash

$                      72,031

$                      44,426





Accounts Receivable, Gross

242,063

216,191

Allowance For Expected Credit Losses

10,043

5,472

Accounts Receivable, Net

232,020

210,719





Inventories

712,151

624,913

Unreturned Customer Inventory

15,771

16,163

Other Current Assets

18,477

25,703

Total Current Assets

1,050,450

921,924





Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

188,562

168,735

Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

105,178

109,899

Goodwill

256,159

241,418

Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net

212,056

210,430

Other Intangibles, Net

99,102

90,540

Deferred Income Taxes

25,384

13,199

Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates

26,310

24,842

Other Assets

32,040

33,139

Total Assets

$                 1,995,241

$                 1,814,126





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility

$                      30,000

$                      10,800

Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt

21,988

16,317

Accounts Payable

169,089

148,009

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

79,526

84,936

Accrued Customer Returns

49,554

46,471

Accrued Core Liability

12,528

12,807

Accrued Rebates

84,494

76,168

Payroll And Commissions

46,135

40,964

Total Current Liabilities

493,314

436,472





Long-term Debt

566,727

535,197

Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities

93,381

98,214

Accrued Asbestos Liabilities

112,625

84,568

Other Accrued Liabilities

30,932

29,593





Total Liabilities

1,296,979

1,184,044





Total SMP Stockholders' Equity

683,699

615,745

Noncontrolling Interest

14,563

14,337

Total Stockholders' Equity

698,262

630,082





Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity

$                 1,995,241

$                 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities


Net Earnings

$                42,208

$                28,476

Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:


Depreciation And Amortization

43,848

31,413

Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes

37,698

26,128

Other

14,918

2,212

Change In Assets And Liabilities:


Accounts Receivable

(16,767)

(8,753)

Inventory

(81,629)

(36,883)

Accounts Payable

14,601

8,166

Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets

6,655

856

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

(6,110)

24,170

Other

2,018

908

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

57,440

76,693




Cash Flows From Investing Activities


Acquisitions of and Investments in Businesses


(372,491)

Capital Expenditures

(38,724)

(44,018)

Other Investing Activities

3,060

(2,174)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(35,664)

(418,683)




Cash Flows From Financing Activities


Net Change In Debt

27,725

392,630

Purchase Of Treasury Stock


(10,428)

Dividends Paid

(27,272)

(25,341)

Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interest

(785)

(2,347)

Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs


(5,133)

Other Financing Activities

63

166

Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities

(269)

349,547




Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash

6,098

4,343

Net Increase In Cash

27,605

11,900

Cash At Beginning Of Period

44,426

32,526

Cash At End Of Period

$                72,031

$                44,426

