Ryan Mucatel Joins Berk Communications As Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

"I am thrilled with this incredible opportunity to join the amazing staff and client partners of Berk Communications at this point in the agency's history, said Ryan Mucatel. "Having collaborated with Ron Berkowitz in the past, I am confident that my experience working with category-leading and challenger brands and overseeing agency operations will only add to the explosive growth of this award-winning firm."

Prior to joining Berk, Mucatel was an Executive Vice President at MWWPR and a Managing Partner at Taylor, where he spent over two decades developing and implementing strategic communications and digital marketing initiatives for clients including Activision, Allstate, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Microsoft, Nike and NASCAR.

"As we continue to evolve as an agency, it was critical that we add a senior executive to the leadership team that brings a proven track record of managing and growing business," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "Not only does Ryan provide this critical skillset, but his experience in managing and leading an agency and the operations of an office is exactly what we need to ensure we continue to see sustained growth."

Mucatel will be based out of Berk's New York headquarters.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Berk Communications

Related Links

http://www.berkcommunications.com

