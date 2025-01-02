Ryan Oglesby Brings Wealth of Experience to Role as 2025 ENA President

ENA's 54th president to emphasize advocacy, grow voice of emergency nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The passion for emergency nursing started early for the new Emergency Nurses Association President Ryan Oglesby.

From watching medical shows on TV to earning scout badges in first aid and then obtaining EMT certification Oglesby worked his way to a career in emergency nursing that has included ENA for two decades.

Ryan Oglesby 2025 Emergency Nurses Association president

"It's an honor to be able to lead an organization that has given so much to me," said ENA President Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC. "I'm really looking forward to connecting with members and showing them what is possible – that individually and as a group we can make a difference."

In his seventh year on the ENA Board of Directors, Oglesby looks to bring the voice of emergency nurses to the forefront during his presidential year.

Oglesby brings over 25 years of emergency care to this role, working his way from an EMT to the assistant vice president for HCA Healthcare's South Florida Patient Logistics Center. He has remained active in ENA since 2004, holding various committee positions and president of the North Carolina ENA State Council in 2012. He has also served as ENA secretary/treasurer and most recently, president-elect.

"I hope to lead our board and members to continue the great work that has already been done to advance the emergency nursing specialty by providing quality education and resources and advocacy efforts around workplace violence and staffing," Oglesby said.

The full 2025 ENA Board of Directors also includes:

President-Elect: Dustin Bass , DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of North Carolina

, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of Secretary/Treasurer: Chris Parker , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN, of Virgina

, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN, of Virgina Immediate Past President: Chris Dellinger MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Directors: Tyler Babcock , MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, TCRN, of Pennsylvania Heidi Gilbert , MSN, RN, CEN, SANE-A, TCRN, of Oklahoma Vanessa Gorman , MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA, of Australia Shawntay Harris , DNP, MBA, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, TCRN, CPEN, CEN, CTRN, CFRN, FAEN, of Texas Lauren Plaine , MPS, BSN, RN, CEN, of Washington D.C. Rachael Smith , MSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, CNE, NPD-BC, TCRN, of Connecticut

Emerging Professional Liaison, Alex Kasmere , BSN, RN, EMT-P, CPEN, TCRN, of Virginia

, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CPEN, TCRN, of Chief Executive Officer Nancy MacRae , MS, of Illinois

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

