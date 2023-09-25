Ryan Oglesby chosen as ENA President-Elect

News provided by

Emergency Nurses Association

25 Sep, 2023, 13:56 ET

ENA members also elect Secretary/Treasurer, Director and 3 Committee Members

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, has been elected 2024 president-elect of the Emergency Nurses Association.

"I'm very excited. It's certainly an honor and a privilege," said Oglesby, who lives in Florida. Oglesby has served on the ENA Board of Directors since 2019 and is the current secretary/treasurer. Following his year as president-elect, he will take on the role of president in 2025. Oglesby said he looks forward to his upcoming years on the board and wants to increase the opportunities members have to engage with the board.

"We have done a lot of work within the past few years building a collaborative board culture, and I look forward to the board being stronger every year," he said. He also complimented newly elected directors and the Nominations and Elections Committee members.

"We had a wonderful slate of candidates," he said, and he anticipates they will help drive more diverse leadership within the organization.

Oglesby's more than 27 years of clinical and administrative experience includes roles in emergency and pre-hospital nursing, emergency department and transport services educator, critical care staff development instructor and as a flight nurse. In addition, he was a global lead for ED and patient throughput assessments at a health care consulting firm, enabling him to work with EDs in numerous countries.

While still in nursing school at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Oglesby began his career in emergency care as an EMT. He earned master's degrees in nursing and health administration from UNC-Charlotte and a Doctor of Philosophy in nursing from UNC-Greensboro. Oglesby has been involved with ENA for nearly 20 years, including serving terms as president of the Piedmont Chapter and the North Carolina ENA State Council. He was a delegate for six years and served on the Nominations and Elections Committee and Governance Assessment Work Team.

In addition to choosing a president-elect, ENA members elected a new secretary/treasurer and two directors to the ENA Board of Directors. Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, who was elected as president-elect in 2022, will take over the role of president.

Secretary/Treasurer: Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of North Carolina

Directors (three-year terms)

  • Heidi Gilbert, MSN, RN, CEN, SANE, TCRN, of Oklahoma
  • Lauren Plaine, MPS, BSN, RN, CEN, of Virginia

ENA members also elected three people to serve three-year terms on the Nominations and Elections Committee, which recruits and mentors association members who plan to seek leadership roles in ENA.

Region 1: Melane Marsh, MSN, BSN, CEN, CMRN, of Nevada

Region 3: India Owens, MSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, FAEN, of Indiana

Region 5: Dawn MacMullen, RN, CEN, CLNC, of New York

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Paige Fumo Fox
Communications Specialist
847.460.4042
[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Also from this source

Research explores emergency nurses' decision-making in obstetrical care

ENA Launches Updated Trauma Nursing Core Course Edition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.