Ryan Reynolds beats out Taylor Swift as America's preferred celebrity roommate

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Reynolds reigns as America's most preferred celebrity roommate, but his good friend Taylor Swift isn't far behind, according to a new survey from Zillow® Rentals. The charismatic star of Deadpool is the top roommate choice of 17% of Americans overall, while T Swift came in second (14%), making them the two most sought-after roommates across all age groups.

Gen Z, ages 18–29, is now the largest generational segment of today's rental market, representing 47% of recent renters , and they had different roommate preferences. The survey, commissioned by Zillow Rentals and conducted by The Harris Poll, finds 19% of Gen Z adults would choose Emmy winner Zendaya as their ideal roommate.

Simone Biles and LeBron James lead America's athlete roommate picks

When it comes to athletes, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is the preferred roommate pick of Americans overall, with 17% naming her as their top choice. Among Gen Z, she tied with NBA legend LeBron James. They were both selected by 22% of Gen Z adults. Global soccer icon Lionel Messi also resonated with younger Americans, earning 11% of Gen Z's vote, which may reflect their greater interest in soccer (or football, as it's known to the rest of the world).

Gen Z chooses Druski as top influencer roommate

Beyond sports, Gen Z has clear favorites among social media stars. Leading the way among social media influencers/creators is sketch comedian Drew Desbordes, known as Druski. About one-quarter of Gen Z adults picked him as their preferred influencer roommate (24%), compared to 12% of millennials, 3% of Gen X, and less than 1% of baby boomers who said the same. Other popular choices among Gen Z include social media stars Tyler Cameron (6%), Chris Olsen (6%) and Alix Earle (6%).

"It's no surprise Ryan Reynolds took the top spot. After all, who wouldn't want a roommate who balances blockbuster movies, family life and business ventures with effortless charm?" said Emily McDonald, Zillow's rentals trends expert. "Zendaya's impeccable style and calm, cool energy make her an obvious favorite for Gen Z, who may expect she would share her extensive wardrobe with her roomie. Whether you're looking for charisma or couture, at Zillow Rentals, we know that finding the right roommate is all about compatibility — and maybe a little star power."

Respect for space and cleanliness top Americans' roommate wish list

While Americans may dream of sharing a space with a celebrity, real-life roommate experiences can be a little less glamorous. More than 4 in 5 Americans (81%) have lived with a roommate at some point, and nearly all of them (93%) have dealt with at least one annoying habit. The most common annoying habit reported by 28% of those who have ever had a roommate is "not helping clean."

When choosing a roommate, respect for personal space and boundaries is the most valued quality, selected by 31% of Americans. Whether someone dreams of living with Zendaya or is simply looking for a roommate who does the dishes, Zillow can make it easier to find the right space. With typical U.S. rents up 33% since the start of the pandemic , renting a room and splitting costs with a roommate can help reduce housing expenses. Room listings are clearly marked on Zillow and include details on room features, shared spaces and roommate preferences — offering a seamless experience that makes finding a match simple and accessible.

Most Preferred Celebrity Roommates of 2024

CELEBRITIES Total Americans (all ages) Gen Z (18–29) Ryan Reynolds (17%) Taylor Swift (14%) Zendaya (9%) Beyoncé (7%) Kendrick Lamar (5%) Sabrina Carpenter (5%) Timothée Chalamet (2%) Chappell Roan (2%) Glen Powell (2%) Other (7%) Zendaya (19%) Ryan Reynolds (16%) Taylor Swift (11%) Kendrick Lamar (11%) Beyoncé (10%) Sabrina Carpenter (10%) Chappell Roan (4%) Timothée Chalamet (3%) Glen Powell (2%) Other (6%) INFLUENCERS/CONTENT CREATORS Total Americans (all ages) Gen Z (18–29) Druski (8%) Chris Olsen (4%) Tyler Cameron (4%) Monet McMichael (4%) Jake Shane (3%) Alix Earle (2%) Wisdom Kaye (2%) Benito Skinner (2%) Tefi Pessoa (1%) Other (10%) Druski (24%) Tyler Cameron (6%) Chris Olsen (6%) Alix Earle (6%) Jake Shane (5%) Monet McMichael (4%) Wisdom Kaye (4%) Benito Skinner (3%) Tefi Pessoa (2%) Other (15%) ATHLETES Total Americans (all ages) Gen Z (18–29) Simone Biles (17%) LeBron James (11%) Caitlin Clark (9%) Travis Kelce (8%) Lionel Messi (7%) Lamar Jackson (5%) Max Verstappen (2%) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2%) Other (6%) Simone Biles (22%) LeBron James (22%) Lionel Messi (11%) Lamar Jackson (10%) Caitlin Clark (7%) Travis Kelce (5%) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (3%) Max Verstappen (2%) Other (5%)

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zillow November 7–11, 2024 among 3,071 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

