Zillow Group to present at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced Zillow Group will present at this year's Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco.

Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wacksman will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 11:35 a.m. PT / 2:35 p.m. ET.

Register and access the live webcast here. Live and recorded versions of the webcast will also be available under the Events & Presentations section on Zillow Group's Investor Relations website.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

