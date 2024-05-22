Ryan Sandler, CFA Joins the Growing Team at Presidio Capital Management as Wealth Manager

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Capital Management, one of San Diego's leading wealth management firms, is proud to announce that Ryan Sandler, CFA has joined the firm as our newest Wealth Manager.

Ryan Sandler, CFA Wealth Manager

Ryan brings a rich blend of experience, dedication to excellence, and a notable background in both education and athletics. After graduating from Canyon Crest High School in San Diego, Ryan earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of California, Berkeley. As a Division One baseball player, he sharpened his competitive edge and further developed his foundational leadership and teamwork skills.

Following a successful career in software sales, Ryan transitioned to finance where he earned the prestigious CFA designation—achieved by less than 2% of wealth managers nationwide. Over the past five years, Ryan has led investment teams in building and managing model portfolios and devising investment strategies for his clients.

Ryan's transition to wealth management is fueled by his desire to make a meaningful impact on people's lives. He was drawn to our team by Presidio's core focus: to help people live better lives. At Presidio, Ryan aims to blend his financial expertise with our mission, guiding our clients to not only financial success but also to a richer, more fulfilling life.

"Joining Presidio Capital Management marks a pivotal chapter in my career. The values and goals here align perfectly with my own aspirations to help our clients achieve greater security and satisfaction through thoughtful wealth management. It's about more than just the numbers; it's about empowering our clients to lead the life they've always envisioned and having a feeling of safety and security," says Ryan Sandler.

We are excited to welcome Ryan to our growing team. His dedication to transforming the wealth management experience, his remarkable analytical skills, and his genuine care for clients make him a valuable addition to Presidio. We look forward to the new perspectives and innovations he will bring to our team.

We are confident that his expertise, passion for helping others, and dedication to excellence will significantly enhance the firm's ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients.

About Presidio Capital Management

Recently recognized in the top five for RIA Channel's 2022 Top Wealth Managers by Growth, Presidio offers a math-based approach to client solutions to ultimately help them live better lives. The firm manages approximately $350Million across approximately 200+ households. The firm specializes in portfolio construction, financial planning, and designing and implementing sustainable income strategies for individuals, families, and trusts.

See attached doc for reference.

For more information, visit www.presidiocm.com

Media Contact:

Presidio Capital Management

Dustin TenBroeck

[email protected]

SOURCE Presidio Capital Management